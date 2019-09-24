Workforce Opportunity Services Partners with Parsons, Expands Managed Services Offerings to Richardson, Texas

DALLAS, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Workforce Opportunity Services (WOS)—the leading non-profit organization connecting individuals from underserved populations with transformative career opportunities—announces its partnership with Parsons Corporation —a digitally enabled solutions provider focused on defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets.

Through WOS' Managed Services , WOS will work with Parsons to expand its global service desk capabilities. As part of the program, WOS will recruit and place young adults and military veterans for their service desk, in order to expand and enhance and grow support capabilities.

"WOS is thrilled to partner with Parsons to provide them with the necessary service desk support so that they can focus on their core business operations," says Dr. Art Langer, Founder and Chairman of WOS. "WOS creates access to opportunities for local underserved and veteran talent while providing locally outsourced services managed by industry experts. We're excited to bring our managed services expertise to and look forward to a successful, long-term partnership."

"We are honored to work with WOS on getting more of our nation's veterans back into the workforce," said Adam Taylor, Chief Transformation and Administrative Officer. "As a mission-focused company, we are grateful for the sacrifice of our service members and will do our part in helping them succeed outside of the military. The leadership, critical thinking and problem solving skills they offer will be invaluable as Parsons grows in the defense space."

Since 2012, WOS has provided organizations with outsourced technical and product support so they can focus on their core business. WOS Managed Services offers a solution for companies without the infrastructure or long-term need for full-time personnel. With the increasing distrust surrounding off-shoring these roles, WOS offers local outsourcing services and a means for companies to diversify their talent pools.

About Workforce Opportunity Services

Founded in 2005, Workforce Opportunity Services (WOS) is a leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to developing the skills of untapped talent from underserved and veteran communities through partnerships with organizations dedicated to diversifying their workforce. Utilizing a scientifically-based model derived from research conducted at Columbia University, we recruit, educate, train, and place high-potential candidates with leading organizations around the world. To date, WOS has served more than 5,500 individuals through partnerships with over 70 corporations worldwide. For more information, visit wforce.org . Find WOS on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn , YouTube and Instagram .

About Parsons

Parsons a leading disruptive technology provider for the future of global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

