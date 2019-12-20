Workforce Opportunity Services Receives Annual Community Service Award from The Interchurch Center

NEW YORK, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 11th, the Board of Trustees of The Interchurch Center honored Workforce Opportunity Services (WOS)—the leading non-profit organization connecting Veterans and individuals from underserved populations with transformative career opportunities— and its founder and chairman, Dr. Art Langer, with their Annual Community Service Award at a reception in their Morningside Heights location in New York City.

This award, presented by Louis Barbarin, Chair of the Board of Trustees, recognizes and honors organizations for their work with underserved populations in the community, while identifying outstanding work and dedication.

When excepting the award, Dr. Langer drew upon his personal experiences of coming of age in the Bronx, and how his life path, which included conducting research at Columbia University, led him to found WOS in 2005. Through education, training and mentoring, WOS provides program participants with life-changing opportunities to become skilled workers who bring lasting value to companies and society.

"In order for businesses to successfully diversify their workplaces, we need to bridge the opportunity gap so that underserved populations and veterans can be on equal footing when joining the workforce," said Dr. Langer. "WOS is closing that gap through soft- and hard-skills training as well as mentorship together boosting program participants' self-confidence levels which is key for successful workplace integration."

In 2019 alone, WOS expanded to 65 locations across the country, affiliated with more than 70 corporate partners, and has helped more than 5,500 individuals.

Also present at the ceremony were other community leaders such as the Reverend Dr. Cheryl Dudley, Executive Minister of the American Baptist Churches of Metropolitan New York and Paula M. Mayo, Executive Director of The Interchurch Center among others.

Other organizations honored at the reception included Jazzmobile, Riverside Park Conservancy and Harlem One Step.

About Workforce Opportunity Services

Founded in 2005, Workforce Opportunity Services (WOS) is a leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to developing the skills of untapped talent from underserved and veteran communities through partnerships with organizations dedicated to diversifying their workforce. Utilizing a scientifically-based model derived from research conducted at Columbia University, we recruit, educate, train, and place high-potential candidates with leading organizations around the world. To date, WOS has served 4,000+ individuals through partnerships with more than 65 corporations in 40+ locations worldwide. For more information, visit wforce.org .

