Workforce Opportunity Services to Discuss Developing, Recruiting and Retaining the Smart City Workforce at Smart Cities Week

WASHINGTON, Sept. 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vice President of Business Services for Workforce Opportunity Services (WOS) Tony Amato will join a panel of experts at Smart Cities Week D.C. to discuss cultivating a thriving workforce that meets the demands of a dynamic economy. The breakout session will take place on Wednesday, Oct. 3 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center from 11:00 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

WOS' session, Training, Recruitment, and Retention for the Smart City Workforce, is part of the 2018 Smart Cities Week in Washington, D.C. Oct. 2-4. Amato will join a panel, including the State of Maryland's Secretary of Labor Kelly Schulz and Associate Professor of Management at Collat School of Business Anthony Hood, to discuss how to create a workforce that provides job opportunities for difficult-to-employ populations.

This fourth annual Smart Cities Week D.C., hosted by the Smart Cities Council and MCI, showcases the latest in digital technologies for more livable, sustainable communities. Considered to be the premier smart city conference in the United States, this year's conference highlights ground-breaking initiatives, new and improved training and retention programs, and the impact a culture of innovation can have on local economies. An estimated 1,300 participants and more than 100 speakers from around the world are expected to participate.

This year's conference theme is Collaboration: the cornerstone of the smart city. Attendees will hear about promising collaborations with local colleges, local businesses, unions and professional groups that can help cities and other jurisdictions nurture a smart city workforce through recruitment pipelines, training initiatives and more.

Other sessions bring together officials representing small cities, suburbs and rural communities who are working with the private sector to build opportunities for innovation — incubators, accelerators and vocational training programs among them.

Visit www.smartcitiesweek.com/2018-washington/ for more information and to register.

About Workforce Opportunity Services

Founded in 2005, Workforce Opportunity Services (WOS) is a leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to developing the skills of untapped talent from underserved and veteran communities through partnerships with organizations dedicated to diversifying their workforce. Utilizing a scientifically-based model derived from research conducted at Columbia University, we recruit, educate, train, and place high-potential candidates with leading organizations around the world. To date, WOS has served 3,800+ individuals through partnerships with more than 65 corporations in 60+ locations worldwide. For more information, visit wforce.org.

About Tony Amato

Anthony Amato joined Workforce Opportunity Services (WOS) in 2011 and directs all academic operations for the organization. He designs and develops program curriculums, establishes partnerships with universities and colleges, and oversees program implementations. Previously, he was responsible for managing the WOS program at Penn State-Lehigh Valley. During his time at Penn State, Anthony provided outreach services to under-resourced communities as well as program coordinator for the entire Penn State-Lehigh Valley summer youth program.

Anthony is a graduate of Penn State with a B.S. in Organizational Leadership. He is currently pursuing an M.A. in Political Science at Lehigh University.

