Workforce Opportunity Services Welcomes Camille J. Bryant, Human Resource Executive, to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Workforce Opportunity Services (WOS) —the leading non-profit organization connecting individuals from underserved populations with transformative career opportunities—is pleased to announce Camille J. Bryant has been elected to its Board of Directors.

Camille J. Bryant

A native of Flint, Michigan, Camille is a visionary and intuitive Human Resources Executive with extensive experience leading the full scope of HR programs and initiatives including organizational design, employee engagement, and capability building. She attended Michigan State University where she graduated with a B.A. in Political Theory & Constitutional Democracy and Masters of Arts in Labor Relations & Human Resources.

"I am excited to join the WOS Board and be a part of their workforce development and economic empowerment efforts for veterans and underserved communities," says Camille Bryant. "The work that WOS does to bridge the gap between talent shortages in corporate America, and underserved community needs for opportunities and access is necessary. WOS offers a viable workforce development solution for a variety of industries, and I'm honored to help the organization further its impact. I look forward to supporting the mission!"

As the newest member of WOS' board of directors, Camille will provide strategic guidance and oversight to the organization's operations and program services. She joins Michael Garrett , Robert E. Farina and Julie O'Brien as notable members of the board .

Camille's HR career began at General Electric, where she joined the company's Human Resource Leadership Program (HRLP) within the Plastics business unit. She held various roles including HR Integration Specialist, Human Resource Manager, and Marketing Specialist, eventually moving on to GE Water where she held a variety of HR roles before leaving GE in 2007.

In 2009, Camille joined Catalyst Community Partners where she served as the Director of Business Development to revitalize distressed urban markets by recruiting companies and helping neighborhood entrepreneurs launch businesses. Camille was a primary contributor to the business plan for Kindred Kitchens, an incubator kitchen in North Minneapolis for food entrepreneurs to launch and grow their businesses.

Camille returned to GE in 2011 holding a variety of HR leadership roles when in 2016 she took on her most recent role as the Executive HR Business Partner for GE Digital's Global Digital Hub Transformation.

"Camille Bryant is a standout leader in the HR and learning and development community and WOS is lucky to have her expertise," says Dr. Art Langer, Chairman and Founder of WOS. "She is committed to the diversification of our workforces and providing job pathways for those from socio-economically disadvantaged communities, as demonstrated with her work at General Electric . We could not be more thrilled to welcome Camille to our board of directors."

About Workforce Opportunity Services

Founded in 2005, Workforce Opportunity Services (WOS) is a leading 501(c)(3) nonprofit committed to developing the skills of untapped talent from underserved and veteran communities through partnerships with organizations dedicated to diversifying their workforce. Utilizing a scientifically-based model derived from research conducted at Columbia University, we recruit, educate, train, and place high-potential candidates with leading organizations around the world. To date, WOS has served more than 5,300 individuals through partnerships with over 65 corporations worldwide. For more information, visit wforce.org .

