Workforce Policy Experts, Fortune 500 Employers, Leading Intermediaries Join National Effort to Expand Apprenticeships

"Despite a body of research indicating that apprenticeships can both help workers chart new pathways to economic mobility and address persistent talent shortages for employers, the model has struggled to gain momentum among U.S. businesses and policymakers," said Advisory Council member Mary Alice McCarthy, PhD, Senior Director of the Center on Education & Labor at New America. "This is about elevating the evidence base for registered apprenticeships, understanding the important role played by intermediaries in organizing and helping to operate apprenticeship programs, and designing policies accordingly so apprenticeships can play a major role in the country's economic recovery."

Apprenticeships for America launched in spring 2022 to respond to the challenges facing a strained and overburdened U.S. labor market. Chaired by Urban Institute Fellow and noted apprenticeship researcher Dr. Robert I. Lerman, the organization is bringing together a broad range of stakeholders including former senior federal policymakers, nonprofit leaders, employers, and apprenticeship providers to explore the potential of work-based learning programs to both close persistent talent gaps and create new pathways to economic opportunity for early-career workers. AFA's goal is to elevate American apprenticeship utilization to the level of countries such as the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia, each of which has developed a much more mature infrastructure for such programs.

"Against a backdrop of persistent economic inequality laid bare by the pandemic, policy and business leaders alike are turning to new approaches that can build a more equitable, resilient economy," said Noel Ginsburg, founder of the youth-apprenticeship nonprofit CareerWise and co-chair of U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh's Advisory Committee on Apprenticeship. "Today's 21st-century, knowledge-economy apprenticeship is a double-bottom line initiative. It creates more opportunity for more young people, and at the same time, enables companies to compete on the global stage by creating these new, innovative talent pipelines."

AFA's Advisory Council draws on decades of experience developing, implementing, and refining new approaches to education and training at the federal and state levels. It includes former senior officials from the U.S. Department of Labor, state workforce agency heads, and researchers, as well as employers and intermediary organizations with direct, practical experience implementing apprenticeship programs to support a new generation of workers.

"Our experience working with major employers from tech to financial services has shown that apprenticeships can help solve some of the biggest challenges around access to talent, skills shortages, and workplace equity," said Sophie Ruddock, VP and General Manager North America at Multiverse. "Apprenticeships for America is helping to realize that future by advancing apprenticeship policy and practice at a time when outstanding alternatives to higher education and training have never been more needed."

Members of Apprenticeships for America's Advisory Council include:

Todd Berch , President, National Association of State and Territorial Apprenticeship Directors (NASTAD)

, President, National Association of State and Territorial Apprenticeship Directors (NASTAD) Daniel Bustillo , Executive Director, H-CAP

, Executive Director, H-CAP Jennifer Carlson , Founder, Executive Director, Apprenti

, Founder, Executive Director, Apprenti Bridget Gainer , Global Head Policy & Public Affairs, AON

, Global Head Policy & Public Affairs, AON Noel Ginsburg , Founder & CEO, CareerWise USA

, Founder & CEO, CareerWise Debby Hopkins , Project Manager, Appteon

, Project Manager, Appteon Scott Jensen , CEO & VP of External Affairs, Research Improving People's Lives (RIPL)

, CEO & VP of External Affairs, Research Improving People's Lives (RIPL) Yscaira Jimenez, Chief Innovation Officer, [email protected]

Diane Jones , Retired, Principal Deputy Under Secretary of Education, U.S. Department of Education

, Retired, Principal Deputy Under Secretary of Education, U.S. Department of Education Maurice Jones , CEO, OneTen

, CEO, OneTen Mary Alice McCarthy , PhD, Senior Director, Center on Education & Labor, New America

, PhD, Senior Director, Center on Education & Labor, New America Jane Oates , President, WorkingNation

, President, WorkingNation Sophie Ruddock , VP, GM North America, Multiverse

, VP, GM North America, Multiverse Eric Seleznow , Senior Advisor, Center for Apprenticeship and Work-Based Learning, Jobs For The Future

, Senior Advisor, Center for Apprenticeship and Work-Based Learning, Jobs For The Future Michelle Skoor, Chief Workforce Officer, Bitwise

Katie Spiker , Managing Director of Government Affairs, National Skills Coalition

, Managing Director of Government Affairs, National Skills Coalition Van Ton-Quinlivan , CEO, Futuro Health

"Scaling apprenticeship programs nationwide will take a collaborative effort that brings together researchers, policymakers, intermediaries, and employers," said Ryan Craig, managing director at Achieve Partners and member of the governing board of Apprenticeships for America. "The diverse perspectives and experiences of the Advisory Council will play an invaluable role in our ongoing work to build a better national apprenticeship system — and, in turn, a stronger U.S. economy."

Apprenticeships for America is also proud to announce that Earl Buford, the President of the Council for Adult and Experiential Learning (CAEL), has recently joined AFA's Board of Directors. One of the nation's leading voices in workforce development, Mr. Buford previously ran the Pittsburgh, PA and Milwaukee, WI workforce systems and served on then-Vice President Joe Biden's Advisory Taskforce on Workforce Development.

"At a time of ongoing turmoil in the labor market, the need for new approaches that bridge the gap to economic opportunity has never been more urgent," said Buford. "Apprenticeships for America recognizes that registered apprenticeships have a critical part to play in building a more equitable world of work, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to join their team and help advance their mission."

About Apprenticeships for America

Apprenticeships for America (AFA) is a new nonprofit aimed at helping the United States bring registered apprenticeships to the scale experienced by other advanced economies, such as Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom. AFA's multi-pronged strategy for building a robust, sustainable apprenticeship system includes research, advocacy and grassroots mobilization, and creating a network to enhance collaboration among apprenticeship intermediaries, service providers, schools, employers, and other apprenticeship sponsors, labor representatives, and researchers. AFA will play a leading role in unleashing the potential of registered apprenticeships to significantly widen access to rewarding careers and benefit millions of American workers.

A team of highly experienced apprenticeship experts is responsible for overseeing and directing the ongoing activities of AFA and proper governance of the 501(c)(3). The chairman of the Board is Dr. Robert I. Lerman, Institute Fellow at Urban Institute and noted researcher on apprenticeship. Also serving on the governing board are Maryland State Senator Jim Rosapepe, Ryan Craig, Derrick Ramsey, Earl Buford, and Ann Marie Stieritz. All board members have worked with state leaders, postsecondary institutions, and employers, and have consulted with key government policymakers and worked to learn lessons on the ground about the operational requirements for a robust U.S. apprenticeship system.

