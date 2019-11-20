Workforce Readiness Program Provides Career Opportunities to the Franklinton and Hilltop Communities

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A workforce readiness program supporting the Franklinton and Hilltop communities is demonstrating early success, with seven participants securing quality careers within months of completing training.

The collaboration between Columbus Metropolitan Library and CoverMyMeds launched in July 2019 and is available at no cost at the library's Franklinton and Hilltop branches. The workforce readiness program offers adults in neighborhoods where unemployment rates are as high as 7.9 percent1 an opportunity to learn, grow and gain skills that translate into workplace readiness and real-world success.

Building critical skills that strengthen the workforce in the Franklinton and Hilltop neighborhoods is achieved through workplace technology classes, including an introduction to computers and training on common software programs; soft skills training which focus on communication, teamwork, decision-making, problem solving and time management; and coaching participants on how to search and apply for jobs.

"At Columbus Metropolitan Library, one of our primary goals is to see our community reach its full potential," said Columbus Metropolitan Library CEO Patrick Losinski. "This partnership with CoverMyMeds seeks to provide opportunities for job-seekers, because we know that a stronger workforce means a stronger community."

In addition to curating the curriculum to include a focus on technology, CoverMyMeds employees are committed to the program's mission by supporting participants through mock job interviews and resume coaching.

"Giving back to the community is an essential piece of the CoverMyMeds culture," said Kate Bauer, Community Engagement Manager at CoverMyMeds. "The ongoing workforce readiness program collaboration with Columbus Metropolitan Library is one of many ways CoverMyMeds is investing in our neighbors."

Those who are interested in participating in the workforce readiness program can visit the library's Franklinton and Hilltop branches and ask a staff member for more information, or contact Jon Mullineaux at 614-849-1027. No registration is required.

ABOUT COLUMBUS METROPOLITAN LIBRARY

Columbus Metropolitan Library has served the people of Franklin County, Ohio since 1873. With its Main Library and 22 branches, CML is well known for signature services and programs like Homework Help Centers, Reading Buddies, Summer Reading Challenge and Ready for Kindergarten. The library's Strategic Plan supports the vision of "a thriving community where wisdom prevails," which positions CML to respond to areas of urgent need: kids unprepared for kindergarten, third grade reading proficiency, high school graduation, college and career readiness and employment resources.

CML was named a 2011 National Medal Winner by the Institute for Museum and Library Services for work in community service, the highest honor for libraries and museums. CML was also named 2010 Library of the Year by Library Journal.

ABOUT COVERMYMEDS

CoverMyMeds, part of McKesson Prescription Technology Solutions, is one of the fastest growing health care technology companies in the U.S. and consistently recognized as one of the best places to work in the country. CoverMyMeds' solutions help patients get the medications they need to be healthy by seamlessly connecting the health care network to improve medication access; thereby increasing speed to therapy and reducing prescription abandonment. CoverMyMeds' network includes more than 500 electronic health record systems (EHRs), 60,000 pharmacies, 700,000 providers and most health plans and PBMs. By facilitating appropriate access to medications, the company can help its customers avoid billions of dollars each year in administrative waste and avoidable medical spending caused by prescription abandonment. Visit www.covermymeds.com for more information.

