Workforce Ready Grant Combats Indiana Unemployment

INDIANAPOLIS, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Indiana has been working tirelessly to get more Hoosiers the career training needed to succeed in the 21st century. And a global pandemic isn't slowing their efforts.

The Next Level Jobs initiative is dedicated to helping residents fill the 1 million job openings expected in Indiana by 2025. Industries like advanced manufacturing, healthcare and IT have been identified as some of the highest growing sectors in the state, and with funding through the Workforce Ready Grant, Hoosiers could get the training needed to fill those openings at no cost.

In fact, the pandemic has allowed even more Hoosiers access to this grant. Through federal funding supplied by the CARES act, the Workforce Ready grant now includes certificate programs and is available to virtually every Indiana resident.

The only requirements are:

US citizenship and Indiana residency

residency Must have a high school diploma or GED

Have not yet exhausted state financial aid eligibility

There is no limit to family income to be eligible, but those that sign up must be able to complete their training program by December 31st, 2020. To help more Hoosiers get certified under the current conditions, NextLevel Jobs has approved providers who offer short-term, fully online programs in those high-demand fields.

MedCerts , which provides training options for Healthcare and IT, offers self-paced programs with no specific meet time requirements, so students can fit courses around their schedule. All approved programs take less than 4 months and feature interactive environments, 3D simulations, as well as 1-on-1 support throughout the program.

Hoosiers who are interested in learning more or want to apply for the grant can visit the NextLevel Jobs page here: https://www.nextleveljobs.org/Job-Seeker/How-It-Works

About MedCerts:

MedCerts is a national online career training provider that has trained and up-skilled nearly 20,000 individuals across the country. The company's trainings are focused on occupations which employers need most in areas of Allied Healthcare and IT. The eLearning school helps students in both urban and rural areas gain the skills and knowledge necessary to excel in new careers and deliver employers the right candidates to fit their organization. MedCerts delivers certification and career training through HD-quality video-based instruction, virtual simulations, games and animations, and on-the-job training through Experiential Learning Solutions. Since 2009, the company has developed over 35 career programs, partnered on Workforce solutions with over 500 American Job Centers and over 800 organizations have hired their students. For more information, visit: www.medcerts.com

