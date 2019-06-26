Workforce Resources, Inc. Receives Department of Homeland Security's 2019 Small Business Achievement Award

HYATTSVILLE, Md., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Workforce Resources, Inc. (Workforce) is pleased to announce they have been selected to receive the prestigious 2019 Small Business Achievement Award by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) in recognition of its outstanding work supporting the U.S. Coast Guard, Aviation Logistics Center (USCG-ALC) . The award was presented on April 16, 2019, during the 15th Annual DHS Small Business Awards Ceremony in Washington, DC.

Nominated by the USCG-ALC, the award recognizes Workforce's excellent performance on the MH-60T conversion project assisting the USCG-ALC to convert existing Navy and USCG helicopters into a fleet of aircraft that performs under the Coast Guard's standard, applicability, safety, and reliability requirements. Workforce provided a team of highly-skilled experts including electrical engineers, mechanical engineers, engineering programmers, and aircraft maintenance mechanics to support USCG-ALC in the areas of Electrical and Structural Engineering, Aviation Information Technology, and Aircraft Maintenance.

"We are humbled and honored to be recognized by DHS for our work," stated Charlene T. Wade, President and CEO, Workforce Resources, Inc. "Receiving this highly-coveted award is a testament to our dedicated team's ability and commitment to deliver quality service with integrity. We are excited to accept this award and look forward to continuing to provide excellent service to our clients."

Founded in 2008, Workforce Resources, Inc. is a results-oriented woman-owned business providing administrative support services; engineering, technical, and logistics support; health information management; project management; and aircraft maintenance services to federal, state, and local governments as well as the commercial sector. Built on a foundation of partnership and quality service, Workforce, in partnership with its clients, develops strategies and delivers quality services designed to assist its customers with attaining their goals. Workforce's commitment to its core principles – attainment of objectives, teamwork, measurable performance, and quality standards – ensures flawless execution, project success, and customer satisfaction.

Headquartered in the Washington, DC metropolitan area, Workforce Resources, Inc. has approximately 100 employees located in five (5) states around the country and the District of Columbia. In addition to being a certified participant in the U.S. Small Business Administration's 8(a) Business Development Program, Workforce currently holds the following certifications: MBE/DBE (Maryland Department of Transportation); MBE (Prince George's County, MD); Small Business Reserve Program (State of Maryland); Small, Woman-owned and Minority-owned Business (Commonwealth of Virginia).

For more information on Workforce Resources, Inc., please visit www.wkforceresources.com. For a detailed overview of Workforce's work on the MH-60T conversion project, please visit http://bit.ly/workforcedhsaward.

