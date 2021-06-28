Workforce Science Associates Partners with SHRM to Provide Clients with Science-Based Employee Engagement Content and Consulting

LINCOLN, Neb., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Workforce Science Associates (WSA), one of the world's foremost experts on workforce engagement and performance, today announced it will provide its proven content and vast normative database of employee research to the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM). This partnership means SHRM's engagement survey clients will implement WSA's proven best practice content with access to the most robust and scientifically validated employee survey benchmarks in the world.

SHRM is a leading global Human Resources association with more than 300,000 members across 165 countries and thousands of organizations. WSA is among the largest employee research providers in the world, collecting surveys from millions of employees in over 200 countries around the world annually. WSA maintains one of the largest normative databases of employee survey data.

WSA's content and benchmarks allow companies to measure what matters most to their employees, receive reliable comparisons to other companies they compete with for talent, and identify focused actions to increase employee engagement.

SHRM's clients will also have access to WSA's consulting services for support with survey design, analysis and post-survey action planning grounded in best practices proven to move the needle on workforce performance.

"Our robust and relevant database helps us ensure we constantly have our finger on the pulse of what is driving employee's levels of motivation, commitment, contentiousness and pride in their organization," said Zach Canaday, managing partner and co-founder of WSA. "SHRM clients will now experience what hundreds of our clients have – the best available research drawn from over 15.7 million employees around the world. This data makes human resources professionals smarter, more innovative, and a trusted resource for increasing workforce performance and driving critical business outcomes."

As a result of this partnership, WSA clients will receive discounted SHRM memberships. SHRM promotes the role of HR as a profession and provides education, certification, and networking to its members, while lobbying Congress on issues pertinent to labor management.

"At SHRM, our mission is to create better workplaces for a better world. Partnering with WSA assists SHRM in accomplishing that mission by working to contribute to the engagement of all employees, leading to more successful organizations and ultimately, the progress of our society," said Sean Sullivan, SHRM-SCP, SHRM Chief Human Resources Officer. "We are proud to partner with WSA and create added value for our clients, organizations and their employees."

WSA's content and normative database for SHRM client's will be powered by Qualtrics. Qualtrics is the world's #1 experience management provider and creator of the experience management (XM) category.

Capitalizing on 40 years of experience, WSA was started by Kenexa co-founder Bill Erickson and former Kenexa leaders Canaday and Kris Erickson. Kenexa was one of the largest employee research providers in the world before it was acquired by IBM in 2012.

To learn more about WSA's partnership with SHRM, go to workforcescience.com/partners.

About Workforce Science Associates

Formed by members of Kenexa's legacy management team and consisting of employee engagement subject matter experts, Workforce Science Associates offers expertise in optimizing talent and team performance that has been proven to transform companies and communities. For more information, visit www.workforcescience.com .

About SHRM

SHRM, the Society for Human Resource Management, creates better workplaces where employers and employees thrive together. As the voice of all things work, workers and the workplace, SHRM is the foremost expert, convener and thought leader on issues impacting today's evolving workplaces. With 300,000+ HR and business executive members in 165 countries, SHRM impacts the lives of more than 115 million workers and families globally. Learn more at SHRM.org and on Twitter @SHRM.

