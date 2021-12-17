WorkForce Software and its Partners Offer Immediate Solution to Companies Affected by Ransomware Attack - Ensuring Millions of Workers are Paid on Time this Holiday Season

WorkForce Software offers a turnkey solution for time and attendance, scheduling and payroll which can go live in 24 hours for organizations impacted by this event

LIVONIA, Mich., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the first global provider of integrated employee experience and workforce management solutions, WorkForce Software, announces it has developed a rapid solution to be deployed by companies affected by a recent ransomware attack. This attack on a global workforce management provider has left many organizations without access to critical data and systems, impacting their ability to pay employees on time.

The ransomware attack affected the private cloud service of a global workforce management provider. In an already challenging year, this malicious act places additional hardships on employees and their employers who, through no fault of their own, now find themselves with the added burden of initiating their HR business continuity plans. This is especially difficult during the holidays when many are focused on spending time with loved ones, giving back to our communities, and recharging for the coming year ahead.

"As a workforce management software provider, WorkForce Software understands the seriousness of this event and the far-reaching impact it has on employers, employees and their families," says Mike Morini, CEO of WorkForce Software. "Our WorkForce Software family is united in a desire to help. Without hesitation, we have rallied to deliver this solution to companies that were affected. At this time of the year, no one should be worried about whether or not they will be paid for the work they have done. We are pleased to offer our enterprise-grade option to companies who have been impacted."

The Rapid Response Team at WorkForce Software has developed a turnkey solution for time, absence, scheduling and pay which can go live in 24 hours for organizations impacted by this event. This solution will provide essential functionality to create schedules, capture time and absences, and feed data to payroll. WorkForce Software offers this solution at their cost, with an aim to help companies recover as quickly as possible.

The Rapid Response solution:

Can be delivered in 24 hours

Includes five days of customer testing and training to support your HR, Ops, and Payroll teams

Only requires a one-time set-up fee that covers data integration, payroll data export and training

Is offered as a monthly service with no minimum term; when your existing solutions are back online, simply switch back or license for future use with credit for Rapid Response investments

For more information about WorkForce Software's Rapid Response solution and whether it can support your needs if your company has been affected by the recent ransomware attack, please visit this webpage to contact WorkForce Software.

About WorkForce Software

WorkForce Software is the first global provider of workforce management solutions with integrated employee experience capabilities. The company's WorkForce Suite adapts to each organization's needs—no matter how unique their pay rules, labor regulations, and schedules—while delivering a breakthrough employee experience at the time and place work happens. Enterprise-grade and future-ready, WorkForce Software is helping some of the world's most innovative organizations optimize their workforce, protect against compliance risks, and increase employee engagement to unlock new potential for resiliency and optimal performance. Whether your employees are deskless or office workers, unionized, full-time, part-time, or seasonal, WorkForce Software makes managing your global workforce easy, less costly, and more rewarding for everyone. For more information, please visit www.workforcesoftware.com.

