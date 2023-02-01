WorkForce Software Awarded 2023 BIG Innovation Award from Business Intelligence Group

WorkForce Software earns additional industry recognition with a BIG Innovation Award from Business Intelligence Group for its WorkForce Suite solution which modernizes workforce management for the world's biggest brands and improves their employee engagement and communications.

LIVONIA, Mich., Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the first global provider of integrated employee experience and workforce management solutions, WorkForce Software, announces it has been named a 2023 BIG Innovation Award winner in the technology category. The Business Intelligence Group named 11 executives, 55 companies, and 91 products as leaders and winners of the 2023 BIG Innovation Awards . This annual business awards program recognizes organizations, products, and people that are bringing new ideas to life in the most innovative ways.

WorkForce Software starts 2023 with top honors from Business Intelligence Group for their innovative WorkForce Suite solution, which is the highest rated modern workforce management solution in 2022. WorkForce Suite offers unrivaled capabilities to large, global employers to optimize labor with scheduling, time and attendance, absence management, and integrated communications to balance the needs of business leaders and their employees. The solution delivers a modern approach to scheduling flexibility and dynamic at-work experiences that are proven to increase engagement and improve employee experiences for all workers, especially the 80% of the global workforce that does not perform their daily work from behind a desk.

"The team at WorkForce Software is inspired by winning the 2023 BIG Innovation Award from the Business Intelligence Group for our WorkForce Suite. We are proud to lead the market with the #1 rated workforce management solution for large employers," says Mike Morini, CEO of WorkForce Software. "At no other time in history has it been more important to modernize the technology that is used every day at workplaces for the essential deskless workforce. From airlines to hospitality, healthcare and manufactures, to public transportation, retail and food service, we have seen the breakdown and devasting impact to customer service that occurs from outdated systems that front line employees and their managers are often using. These deskless workforces deserve the same consumer grade technology at work as they are used to having in their personal lives. Improving their experience by modernizing workforce management technology, with solutions like WorkForce Suite, is a crucial investment in a business' employees, and it's a must for businesses in 2023 to remain competitive."

Organizations from across the globe submitted their solutions for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteered their time and expertise to score submissions.

"Innovation is the lifeforce for many organizations as the world and our culture continues to evolve," said Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. "We are honored to award these executives, companies and products the BIG Innovation award this year."

To learn more about WorkForce Software and its market-leading WorkForce Suite solution, read more here. To see WorkForce Software's latest industry recognitions and learn about the driving force behind their solution innovation and why they are a value leader, star partner provider, and standout employer, visit this interactive experience.

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers. www.bintelligence.com

About WorkForce Software

WorkForce Software is the first global provider of workforce management solutions with integrated employee experience capabilities. The company's WorkForce Suite adapts to each organization's needs—no matter how unique their pay rules, labor regulations, and schedules—while delivering a breakthrough employee experience at the time and place work happens. Enterprise-grade and future-ready, WorkForce Software is helping some of the world's most innovative organizations optimize their workforce, protect against compliance risks, and increase employee engagement to unlock new potential for resiliency and optimal performance. When your employees include deskless or hourly workers, unionized, full-time, part-time, or seasonal, WorkForce Software makes managing your global workforce easy, less costly, and more rewarding for everyone. For more information, please visit www.workforcesoftware.com .

WorkForce Software's solutions are also available through our global reseller, SAP. To learn more, please visit www.workforcesoftware.com/partner/sap/ .

