WorkForce Software Honored in Comparably Annual Ranking of Top Companies for Work-Life Balance

LIVONIA, Mich., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkForce Software, a leading global provider of cloud-based workforce management solutions, announces today that it has been named #15 in the top 100 highest-rated companies for work-life balance in the 2020 Comparably Awards. The Comparably Awards are a business and company culture awards program, and the ratings for best work-life balance are based on anonymous employee feedback. In addition to WorkForce Software, the list of highest-rated companies for work-life balance also includes market leaders such as Walmart Inc., Starbucks, Target and Whole Foods Market.

"One of the critical drivers to a company's success is cultivating happy and healthy employees, and that requires offering the best possible work-life balance," said Mike Morini, CEO of WorkForce Software. "I am proud of the culture we have built at WorkForce Software where we always put our employees first. Our approach puts trust in employees and unlocks their full potential by offering them the freedom and flexibility to be the CEO of their own area at work and to manage their personal and work lives in the ways that work best for them."

WorkForce Software has a long history of leading HR technology innovation, and has implemented a number of modern HR programs that significantly support employees' work-life balance. These include reimbursements for fitness expenses, unlimited time off and most recently, a summer story time program where executives and guest athletes from one of WorkForce's sponsored charities, MVP, read stories to employees' children to give working parents a much-needed break amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"2020 has been a year full of uncertainty and the well-being of workers has never been more important," said Comparably co-founder and CEO Jason Nazar. "Comparably's Best Work-Life Balance Award highlights companies like WorkForce Software that understand that giving employees flexibility in their lives results in a more healthy and productive workplace."

"Being able to balance work and home is so critical to a family's mental health," said Michael Back, Scrum Master at WorkForce Software. "Among the many reasons I wanted to join the Workforce Software family is the value they place on this. I'm extremely proud to be a part of a company that values that balance and values the people that put in the hard work every day."

