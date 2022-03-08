WorkForce Software Hosts In-Person VISION Workforce Management Conference for the Eleventh Year as Employee Experience Becomes Imperative for the Future of Work

WorkForce Software's VISION 2022: The Experience Conference Brings Together Workforce Management Practitioners and Industry Experts to Discuss the Importance of Delivering an Engaging Employee Experience Through World-Class Technology

LIVONIA, Mich., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the first global provider of integrated employee experience and workforce management solutions, WorkForce Software, announces its eleventh VISION workforce management (WFM) conference. This year's event marks a return to a live and in-person conference experience at the Omni La Costa Resort in Carlsbad, California on April 5th and 6th.

Human resources experts and workforce management practitioners will come together at VISION 2022 for powerful and candid conversations during this pivotal time for global employers, as pressures are mounting for each business to be an "employer of choice" and deliver more flexible options and dramatically better work experiences to their entire global workforces. Employees all over the world are contemplating their experience at work and their values, and are reconsidering their current circumstances. Many are demanding a more fulfilling work-life balance and work experience from their employers, which carries a unique meaning for each individual employee. This makes it even more crucial for employers to deliver customized experiences that meet changing employee demands to reduce turnover and attract new employees amid continued labor shortages.

"We are so excited for VISION 2022 and to come together in person and collaborate with industry experts, HR leaders and their teams, and operations professionals about the pressing importance of leveraging data and new technologies to improve operational outcomes and to deliver a better experience for employees at work – especially for the nearly three billion invaluable deskless workers in the workforce. People are contemplating 'is this the work I want to do', 'is this where I want to live', 'am I paid enough', 'do I have a good work-life balance' – and the pressure is on in 2022 for employers to deliver and retain these workers," says Sandra Moran, Chief Marketing Officer for WorkForce Software. "I hope you'll join me at VISION as we shape the 'Future of Work' with world-class technology using AI and cloud-based SaaS software to improve the experience of every employee – giving them a voice, connecting them to the business and to each other, and allowing them to be heard and feel valued at work. Employees want to contribute to the success of the business — they just need the right tools to do it."

Attendees at VISION will experience five thought leadership tracks.

Employee Experience - Gain insights on how to improve employee experiences through better communication, technology, and processes designed to ensure employees feel heard, valued, engaged, and productive.

- Gain insights on how to improve employee experiences through better communication, technology, and processes designed to ensure employees feel heard, valued, engaged, and productive. Workforce Productivity - Learn how to promote employee productivity by implementing digital solutions and automations that cut back on time-consuming manual processes, gather employee feedback in the moment, and develop meaningful employee insights through analytics to drive next actions.

- Learn how to promote employee productivity by implementing digital solutions and automations that cut back on time-consuming manual processes, gather employee feedback in the moment, and develop meaningful employee insights through analytics to drive next actions. Workforce Agility - Dive into the capabilities supported by modern workforce management to rapidly sense and respond to changing business conditions, disruptions, and employee preferences; maintain compliance; balance schedule flexibility; and more.

- Dive into the capabilities supported by modern workforce management to rapidly sense and respond to changing business conditions, disruptions, and employee preferences; maintain compliance; balance schedule flexibility; and more. Workforce Optimization - Hear strategies for optimizing global teams considering continuing labor shortages, mitigating and managing unplanned costs with better compliance, auditing, labor forecasting, and more—all aimed to help organizations and employees perform at their best.

- Hear strategies for optimizing global teams considering continuing labor shortages, mitigating and managing unplanned costs with better compliance, auditing, labor forecasting, and more—all aimed to help organizations and employees perform at their best. WorkForce Innovation - See what's new from WorkForce Software and look ahead at the solutions defining the future of modern workforce management and employee experience.

VISION 2022 sessions from industry experts, WorkForce Software partners, and customers including Phillips66, Swiss Re, Minnesota Department of Veteran Affairs, City of Roseville, California, Attic Salt and more, will expose attendees to the latest trends and developments in WFM solutions and provide them with insider knowledge about leveraging modern workforce management technology to improve their organization's agility, productivity, compliance, and profitability.

The VISION 2022 keynote address, The Experiential Organization: Creating a Company Where Employees Want, Not Need to Show up to Work, will be given by Jacob Morgan, a futurist and one of the world's leading authorities on leadership, the future of work, and the employee experience. Jacob is the best-selling author of four books: The Future Leader (Wiley 2020), The Employee Experience Advantage (Wiley, 2017), The Future of Work (Wiley, 2014), and The Collaborative Organization (McGraw Hill, 2012). At VISION, Jacob will enthrall attendees with his unique insights based on his ongoing research of hundreds of leading organizations, and share why employee experience is the next big area of investment, what the top companies are doing, and how attendees can create an experiential organization.

To see a list of sessions at VISION 2022 and to register for the conference, see details here:

https://www.workforcesoftware.com/event/vision-workforce-management-event/.

For those people who wish to attend but cannot make the in-person event in California, there is a virtual option available. Register here for the virtual event.

A significant fifty percent early bird discount is in effect until March 14, 2022. Find complete details here. Companies who register 3 persons will receive the 4th registration complimentary. There is also a no-risk cancellation policy in affect for VISION 2022. Read the full conference terms and conditions here: https://www.workforcesoftware.com/terms-and-conditions/.

About WorkForce Software

WorkForce Software is the first global provider of workforce management solutions with integrated employee experience capabilities. The company's WorkForce Suite adapts to each organization's needs—no matter how unique their pay rules, labor regulations, and schedules—while delivering a breakthrough employee experience at the time and place work happens. Enterprise-grade and future-ready, WorkForce Software is helping some of the world's most innovative organizations optimize their workforce, protect against compliance risks, and increase employee engagement to unlock new potential for resiliency and optimal performance. Whether your employees are deskless or office workers, unionized, full-time, part-time, or seasonal, WorkForce Software makes managing your global workforce easy, less costly, and more rewarding for everyone. For more information, please visit www.workforcesoftware.com.

