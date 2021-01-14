WorkForce Software is a Gold Medalist and Champion in 2020

LIVONIA, Mich., Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkForce Software, a leading global provider of cloud-based workforce management solutions, today announced that it has been recognized as the #1 workforce management vendor in both the 2020 Workforce Management Data Quadrant and 2020 Workforce Management Emotional Footprint reports from SoftwareReviews. SoftwareReviews is a division of IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group.

The SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant and Emotional Footprint reports are based on feedback from real end users of leading workforce management vendors. The Data Quadrant report rates vendors based on product features and vendor capabilities. The Emotional Footprint report rates users' overall feelings about the vendor-client relationship and product effectiveness.

WorkForce Software was the highest rated workforce management vendor in both reports, reflecting not only the quality of its product but also the trust and strong relationships WorkForce Software has with its customers.

"We are incredibly proud to be rated the #1 workforce management vendor by our own end users for the third year in a row," said WorkForce Software CEO Mike Morini. "We partner closely with our customers, listen to what they need, and provide solutions that meet their unique workforce challenges. The results of the Software Reviews reports confirm what we hear from our customers: that we are the most trusted vendor providing the greatest value in the workforce management space."

In addition to being the top-rated gold medalist on the Data Quadrant report, WorkForce Software secured the top satisfaction scores in six categories of vendor capabilities and product features:

Business Value Created

Breadth of Features

Quality of Features

Usability and Intuitiveness

Overall Feature Satisfaction

Absence Management

In the Emotional Footprint report, WorkForce Software was the top rated Champion with perfect scores in the categories of caring for clients, demonstrating integrity, promoting client friendly policies, putting client interests before vendor interests, including enhancements in the product, being inspiring, and supporting innovation. Other Emotional Footprint Metrics in which WorkForce Software ranked highly include:

Trustworthiness

Fairness

Generosity

Transparency

Continuous Improvement

Uniqueness of Features

Security

About SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards and Software Reports:

SoftwareReviews Data Quadrant Awards recognize outstanding vendors in the technology marketplace as evaluated by their users annually. Top vendors in a software category are eligible to receive Data Quadrant Gold Medals, provided their net-promoter scores meet the threshold for sufficiently high user satisfaction across four areas of evaluation: vendor capabilities, product features, likeliness to recommend, and vendor experience. In-depth product evaluation reports are available at http://www.softwarereviews.com.

About SoftwareReviews Emotional Footprint Awards and Software Reports:

The Emotional Footprint Diamond illustrates the customer experience with software vendors, showing a complex relationship spanning procurement, implementation, service, and support. The Net Emotional Footprint of a vendor is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings in the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, and strategy and innovation, creating a powerful indicator of overall user feeling toward the vendor and its product from the software users' point of view. The data published in the Emotional Footprint Diamond is collected from real end users through authentic software review surveys and meticulously verified for veracity. The survey uses standard net promoter scoring (positive percentage minus negative percentage) to arrive at the Net Emotional Footprint score. These skillfully crafted survey questions are informed by two decades of IT research and advisory.

Vendors with top user scores receive the Emotional Footprint Award. The Emotional Footprint Awards, an initiative proudly founded in 100% user-review data, is free of traditional components such as market presence and analyst opinion, which are opaque in nature and may be influenced by vendor pressure, financial or otherwise.

About SoftwareReviews:

SoftwareReviews is a division of Info-Tech Research Group, a world-class IT research and advisory firm established in 1997. Backed by two decades of IT research and advisory experience, SoftwareReviews is a leading source of expertise and insight into the enterprise software landscape and client-vendor relationships. By collecting real data from IT and business professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces the most detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

About WorkForce Software

WorkForce Software is a leading global provider of cloud-based workforce management solutions. The company's WorkForce Suite adapts to each organization's needs, delivering a breakthrough employee experience – no matter how unique your pay rules, labor regulations, schedules, and employee self-service needs are. Enterprise grade and future-ready, WorkForce Software removes the noise from a managers' busy day, protects your organization from compliance risks, provides leadership with strategic business insights, and delivers real employee engagement at the time and place work happens. Whether your employees are global, unionized, full-time, part-time, mobile, or seasonal, WorkForce Software makes managing your global workforce easy, less costly, and more rewarding for everyone. For more information, visit WorkForceSoftware.com.

