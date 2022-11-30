WorkForce Software Presents at NAHRES Conference to Showcase Modern WorkForce Management Solutions for Global Employers

As economic uncertainty and an ongoing talent shortage grow, WorkForce Software leads a session at the North American HR Executive Summit (NAHRES) to bridge the divide between how HR, IT and operational leaders recognize and deliver an optimal employee experience to their global workforce

LIVONIA, Mich., Nov. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the first global provider of integrated employee experience and workforce management solutions, WorkForce Software, announces that its Chief Marketing and Customer Experience Officer, Sandra Moran, will lead a keynote session at the 2022 North American HR Executive Summit (NAHRES). This year's NAHRES conference takes place December 5 - 7, 2022 in Orlando, Florida at the Omni Orlando Resort at Champions Gate. The attendees at the 2022 event include the top-tier industry executives representing leading global brands together with cutting edge service and solution providers from across North America to network, benchmark, share and learn real-world solutions to challenges that face HR professionals in their daily work.

NAHRES represents human resources professionals that are faced with constant change as their organizations work to achieve goals, develop products, and shape the corporate culture of large employers around the world. Moran's experience which spans over 25 years, and her data-backed session, will provide new information to enable these HR leaders to unite IT, HR and Operations and drive desired business outcomes. During this session, attendees will discover insights from the latest global employee/employer experience research and discuss how to create a modern employee experience that is being demanded by today's workforce, while also meeting the goals and growth objectives of the business.

"As support for continuous change dominates the agenda of most organizations, HR leaders must find new ways to meet the challenges of an increasingly diverse workplace – including the demands of their deskless employees," said Sandra Moran, CMCXO of WorkForce Software. "Join us at NAHRES as we reveal the latest research and discuss the importance of investing in the experience of the millions of deskless and remote employees – those who are an essential part of driving performance at the most successful organizations."

WorkForce Software's session titled, "Employee Experience: IT, HR and Operations Unite to Drive Desired Business Outcomes" is December 6, 2022 from 11:40 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. Eastern time. The session takes a deep dive into the latest global research study and provides practical ideas on how to contend with the unknown economic climate, challenges in acquiring and retaining qualified talent and the importance of enabling deskless workers who are often outside the scope of digital transformation initiatives.



Visit WorkForce Software at 2022 NAHRES conference, on December 5 – 7, 2022. Register now and take a look at the latest WorkForce Software whitepaper, Smart, Strategic and Employee-Centric: The Next Generation of HR Technology which discusses current trends and benefits of technology that enable the essential deskless workforce. Attendees can also schedule a private demo and discussion with WorkForce Software executives while at NAHRES by emailing [email protected] before the conference to reserve a time.

About WorkForce Software

WorkForce Software is the first global provider of workforce management solutions with integrated employee experience capabilities. The company's WorkForce Suite adapts to each organization's needs—no matter how unique their pay rules, labor regulations, and schedules—while delivering a breakthrough employee experience at the time and place work happens. Enterprise-grade and future-ready, WorkForce Software is helping some of the world's most innovative organizations optimize their workforce, protect against compliance risks, and increase employee engagement to unlock new potential for resiliency and optimal performance. When your employees include deskless or hourly workers, unionized, full-time, part-time, or seasonal, WorkForce Software makes managing your global workforce easy, less costly, and more rewarding for everyone. For more information, please visit www.workforcesoftware.com.

WorkForce Software's solutions are also available through our global reseller, SAP. To learn more, please visit www.workforcesoftware.com/partner/sap/.

