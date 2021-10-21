WorkForce Software to Host Tenth VISION Workforce Management Conference as Companies Increase Investments in Workforce Management Technologies

LIVONIA, Mich., Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, first global provider of integrated employee experience and workforce management solutions, WorkForce Software announces its tenth VISION workforce management conference. This year's event is taking place November 3rd and 4th with live sessions for global audiences in English, and November 9th and 10th with live sessions in Spanish and Portuguese, in an online conference format. Last year's first ever online version of VISION 2020 welcomed over 1,000 attendees from around the world and this year's event is on track for an even larger audience.

Over the years, VISION has attracted professionals and executives from a diverse range of industries, with workforces spread around the world in both desked and deskless roles. Sessions will discuss trends in workforce management and the use of the latest technologies to create a comprehensive workforce management capability including the use of advanced analytics to optimize labor use, and keep workforces engaged, while managing the growing complexities in employee scheduling, attendance, communications, compliance and more.

This year's VISION 2021 conference comes at a pivotal time for Chief Human Resource Officers and their teams – after the COVID-19 pandemic exposed the urgent need to improve employee communications, flexibility, and to develop more effective employee engagement and retention strategies. Leaders are coming together to challenge current constructs and to reimagine the way their workforces interact and contribute to the success of the business.

"Effectively managing their global workforce remains a key priority for multinational companies across all industries. Reactions to the pandemic have accelerated the need to digitally transform businesses and engage with employees in ways that meet the evolving needs of the business and their team members," said Sandra Moran, Chief Marketing Officer of WorkForce Software. "We've been coming together at VISION for a decade, but this year's event comes at the most critical time for C-Suite executives. 2021 is a pivotal period, representing our new normal, where employees are demanding more from their employers – better technology, increased enablement, and more flexibility with their schedules. WorkForce software is helping these companies quickly level-up their employee communications and technology offering to better adapt to change."

There are multiple sessions at VISION 2021, and companies who attend will be exposed to the latest trends in modern workforce management and its role in driving a successful digital transformation. Attendees will hear how technology is bolstering communication with and amongst employees and creating valuable workplace bonds. New solutions that leverage data to automate decisions and support managers to make smarter decisions faster will be shared, and attendees will see demonstrations of the WorkForce Suite's assistant technology and configurable operational dashboards and learn how their peers are harnessing these insights to make more strategic, data-informed decisions to positively impact their workplace.

Mike Robbins, author and an expert in teamwork, leadership, and emotional intelligence will deliver this year's VISION 2021 keynote session. Robbins will motivate attendees about how essential team culture is to success, especially given the challenges and uncertainty companies have experienced in the last 18 months. This keynote will touch on two key elements of Robbin's work, authenticity and appreciation, which allow teams to come together, overcome adversity, and perform at their best—especially in stressful times. The keynote session with Mike Robbins is Wednesday, November 3rd at 9:00 am Eastern Daylight Time and will also run at 9:00 am in Australian Eastern Daylight Time, and 9:00 am UTC for attendees in EMEA.

VISION 2021 is a global all-virtual conference with two days of collaboration, innovation, and networking. The event is November 3rd and 4th online, click here to see the full agenda. WorkForce Software is also offering VISION 2021 to its Latin America audience with sessions in Spanish and Portuguese on November 9th and 10th. Registration for VISION 2021 is complimentary, and sessions will be recorded for viewing based on the attendee's personal schedule. To register and get access to all global VISION 2021 sessions visit: https://www.workforcesoftware.com/event/vision-2021-workforce-management-virtual-event

About WorkForce Software

WorkForce Software is the first global provider of workforce management solutions with integrated employee experience capabilities. The company's WorkForce Suite adapts to each organization's needs—no matter how unique their pay rules, labor regulations, and schedules—while delivering a breakthrough employee experience at the time and place work happens. Enterprise-grade and future-ready, WorkForce Software is helping some of the world's most innovative organizations optimize their workforce, protect against compliance risks, and increase employee engagement to unlock new potential for resiliency and optimal performance. Whether your employees are deskless or office workers, unionized, full-time, part-time, or seasonal, WorkForce Software makes managing your global workforce easy, less costly, and more rewarding for everyone. For more information, please visit www.workforcesoftware.com.

SOURCE WorkForce Software

Related Links

http://www.workforcesoftware.com

