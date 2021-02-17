WorkForce Software Welcomes Sandra Moran as CMO and Reports Record-Breaking 2020 Revenues

LIVONIA, Mich., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today WorkForce Software , a leading global provider of cloud-based workforce management solutions, announces the addition of a new Chief Marketing Officer, Sandra Moran. Moran joins the WorkForce executive leadership team on the heels of the most successful year in the company's 20+ year history with 135% year-over-year growth in software subscription bookings and its third straight year of positive revenue growth.

Moran brings more than 25 years of experience to her role as CMO with expertise in creating global marketing strategies that drive business growth and strengthen brands through a customer-centric approach. She has developed and led high-performing, global cross-functional teams across marketing sales, new business, and product management to consistently support sustainable company growth. Most recently, Moran was the CMO of LLamasoft, a Coupa Company, and INTTRA and served in global leadership roles at OpenText and Hyperion.

"I am excited to be joining WorkForce Software at a time when there is a clear and compelling need for large organizations to respond more quickly to change than ever before. This is a company that is delivering value to its customers and has a history of innovation that will enable us to solve today's workforce challenges in new ways," said Moran. "In my role as CMO, I will focus on raising awareness of the value WorkForce Software's solutions deliver and on partnering with sales and services to provide an extraordinary customer experience from the first encounter with WorkForce Software and throughout each customer's relationship with us."

The COVID-19 pandemic exposed the challenges global companies face when their systems cannot support the operational agility needed in a fast-changing, uncertain world. The WorkForce Suite helps organizations to not only solve the unique workforce management requirements they have today, but also quickly implement updates across their entire global employee populations to meet rapidly changing market requirements and labor regulations. The mission critical nature of workforce management solutions became increasingly clear in 2020, which fueled WorkForce Software's impressive growth in an unpredictable business environment.

"2020 brought a lot of challenges, but WorkForce Software stayed laser-focused on taking care of our employees and leveraging our product innovations to help our customers manage their workforces through this crisis. Our prospects recognized the value our software delivers, which resulted in the best year in our company's history and some of the largest brands in the world joining the WorkForce Software family. We are excited to be rounding out our executive team with a world-class Chief Marketing Officer who will help us continue to elevate our brand and visibility in the market," said Mike Morini, CEO of WorkForce Software. "Sandra's expertise in scaling marketing organizations will be instrumental in building on our 2020 success and continuing upon our positive growth trajectory as the best-in-breed cloud vendor in the workforce management space."

WorkForce Software's customers span a variety of industries and include some of the biggest and fastest growing brands in the world. New customers added in 2020 include:

Latin American operations for one of the largest retail companies in the world

One of the largest global consumer packaged goods companies

A multinational metal and mining company

One of the largest municipal hospital systems in the United States

A leading consumer electronics retailer in Europe

Multiple state and local government organizations in the United States and Australia

and A state-owned petrochemical and refining company in Latin America

An American exercise equipment and media company

About WorkForce Software

WorkForce Software is a leading global provider of cloud-based workforce management solutions. The company's WorkForce Suite adapts to each organization's needs, delivering a breakthrough employee experience – no matter how unique your pay rules, labor regulations, schedules, and employee self-service needs are. Enterprise grade and future-ready, WorkForce Software removes the noise from a managers' busy day, protects your organization from compliance risks, provides leadership with strategic business insights, and delivers real employee engagement at the time and place work happens. Whether your employees are global, unionized, full-time, part-time, mobile, or seasonal, WorkForce Software makes managing your global workforce easy, less costly, and more rewarding for everyone.

