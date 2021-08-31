WorkForce Software Wins Silver in Best in Biz Awards 2021 International

LIVONIA, Mich., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkForce Software , the first global provider of integrated employee experience and workforce management solutions, announces today that it has been named the silver winner in the Company of the Year B2B category in this year's Best in Biz Awards International, the only independent global business awards program judged each year by prominent editors and reporters from top-tier publications from around the world. This accolade follows the company's Comparably win earlier this year in the Best Company Work-Life Balance category.

This past year, the COVID-19 pandemic posed countless challenges to businesses. Many industry leaders used these disruptions as a catalyst to improve their ability to identify and react more quickly to change. WorkForce Software's solutions, which are designed to continually adapt, are providing its customers with a mechanism to support legislative or operational changes to keep employees safe and productive and ensure their businesses are able to respond on a global scale. In the midst of the crisis, WorkForce Software was able to achieve performance goals through strategic partnerships, deliver a reimagined employee experience suite, and introduced solutions that supported the business requirements of the most diverse global teams.

"We never compromise on delivering an outstanding product to our customers," said Sandra Moran, Chief Marketing Officer at WorkForce Software. "Our ability to overcome the events of the past year and a half demonstrate our commitment to over a thousand companies that we proudly serve. We're honored to be named to this year's Best in Biz International list and look forward to continuing the important work we're doing with our customers to manage the complex needs of global workforces."

With the continuing ramifications of the COVID-19 global pandemic, 2021 has been another year of challenges for many industries and companies. Nonetheless, this year, as every year, Best in Biz Awards upholds the same strict standards of scoring to achieve the same quality of winning entries. As a result, once again, fewer winners were selected across all categories, making this year's winners' achievements all the more laudable.

Winners in the 9th annual program were determined based on scoring from an independent panel of judges hailing from a wide spectrum of top-tier publications and media outlets from 10 countries. Each year, only editors, writers and contributors to business, consumer, financial, trade and technology publications, as well as broadcast outlets and analyst firms, serve as judges in Best in Biz Awards. The program's uniqueness stems, in part, from this distinct composition of its judging panels, enabling it to best leverage the judges' unparalleled expertise, experience and objectivity to determine award winners.

This year's judging panel included writers and contributors to such publications as Bloomberg News, Data Breach Today, HTMAG (Israel), Huffington Post, NDR (Germany), Panorama Magazine (United Arab Emirates), Small Business IT (Canada), TechRadar (UK), as well as other outlets from Brazil, Canada, India, United Kingdom and more.

For a full list of gold, silver and bronze winners in Best in Biz Awards 2021 International, visit: http://intl.bestinbizawards.com/intl-2021-winners . For more information about WorkForce Software, visit www.workforcesoftware.com .

About WorkForce Software

WorkForce Software is the first global provider of workforce management solutions with integrated employee experience capabilities. The company's WorkForce Suite adapts to each organization's needs—no matter how unique their pay rules, labor regulations, and schedules—while delivering a breakthrough employee experience at the time and place work happens. Enterprise-grade and future-ready, WorkForce Software is helping some of the world's most innovative organizations optimize their workforce, protect against compliance risks, and increase employee engagement to unlock new potential for resiliency and optimal performance. Whether your employees are deskless or office workers, unionized, full-time, part-time, or seasonal, WorkForce Software makes managing your global workforce easy, less costly, and more rewarding for everyone. For more information, please visit www.workforcesoftware.com .

About Best in Biz Awards

Since 2011, Best in Biz Awards has made its mark as the only independent business awards program judged each year by a who's who of prominent reporters and editors from top-tier publications from North America and around the world. Best in Biz Awards honors are conferred in two separate programs: North America and International, and in more than 90 categories, including company, team, executive, product, and CSR, media, PR and other categories. For more information about the International program, see: http://intl.bestinbizawards.com .

