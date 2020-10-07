Workforce Strategy Experts Reveal How Resilience Solves Big Workforce Problems at Free Virtual Conference on Oct. 21

BOSTON, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To help businesses solve big workforce problems and make a positive impact on their most important asset -- their people – leading workforce experts from meQuilibrium, Ford, Liberty Mutual, Marriott, Qualcomm, SAP, Willis Towers Watson and more will provide actionable advice at "Moving Forward with Resilience", a free virtual conference on Weds. October 21 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Eastern. These experts will reveal how resilience solves their biggest business problems across wellbeing, talent management, and employee experience. The livestream conference will also explore the intersection of resilience and racial equity and how leaders are driving change from the top. It includes interactive Q&As with presenters during breakouts.

Jan Bruce, CEO and co-founder, meQuilibrium Suzanne McAndrew, Global Business Leader-Talent, Willis Towers Watson

The program features keynotes by Andrew Shatte', PhD, Chief Knowledge Officer and co-founder, meQuilibrium, discussing "Creating a Culture of Resilience"; former Chief Resilience Officer for the City of Boston Dr. Atiya Martin, CEO and Founder, All Aces, on "Collective Care: Rehumanizing Organizations for Resilience and Racial Equity"; and David Casey, VP, Workforce Strategies and Chief Diversity Officer, CVS Health on "Shifting from Coping to Capable: How Personal Journeys Impact our Organizations."

"As a business community -- and a society -- we're experiencing a mass trauma event resulting in a mental health crisis, widespread burnout, a reckoning on social justice, and completely new models of work. Resilience is the new essential - it's foundational and highly effective. That's why we're bringing together experts in workforce strategy and resilience for one powerful day on October 21," said Jan Bruce, CEO and co-founder, meQuilibrium. "Conference participants will learn how resilience is the framework that helps everyone in their organization develop the adaptive capacity essential to moving forward."

The conference also includes provocative "Resilience RealSpeak" breakout sessions:

"Stepping Forward Into a New World of Work" by Steve Hunt , PhD., Chief Expert, Work & Technology, SAP; Ben Granger , PhD, Senior Principal XM Catalyst, Qualtrics; and Marina Pearce , PhD, Head of Talent Analytics, Ford Motor Company.

, PhD., Chief Expert, Work & Technology, SAP; , PhD, Senior Principal XM Catalyst, Qualtrics; and , PhD, Head of Talent Analytics, Ford Motor Company. "Ahead of the Curve: Top Tech Employers on Workforce Wellbeing" a panel discussion moderated by Lisa Yee , Executive Director, Silicon Valley Employers Forum, featuring Kerstin Aiello , Director, North America Benefits, Synopsys; and Suzanne Ledesma , Director of Americas Benefits, PayPal.

, Executive Director, Silicon Valley Employers Forum, featuring , Director, North America Benefits, Synopsys; and , Director of Americas Benefits, PayPal. "Blurred Lines: The CHRO Perspective with Melanie Foley " a fireside chat with Jan Bruce , CEO and co-founder, meQuilibrium; and Melanie Foley , Executive VP and Chief Talent & Enterprise Services, Liberty Mutual Insurance.

" a fireside chat with , CEO and co-founder, meQuilibrium; and , Executive VP and Chief Talent & Enterprise Services, Liberty Mutual Insurance. "How Marriott International's People-first Culture Paved the Path Forward Despite Global Turmoil" by Lance Bloomberg , VP, Employer Brand and Communications, Marriott International; and Colin Minto , VP, Talent Acquisition, Planning & Employer Brand, Marriott International.

, VP, Employer Brand and Communications, Marriott International; and , VP, Talent Acquisition, Planning & Employer Brand, Marriott International. "Why Resilience Matters" by Wendy Lynch , PhD, Founder, Lynch Consulting.

, PhD, Founder, Lynch Consulting. "Today's EX: Rebounding with Resilience" by Suzanne McAndrew , Global Business Leader-Talent, Willis Towers Watson .

, Global Business Leader-Talent, . "Data-Driven Resilience: Understanding the Value" by Brad Smith , PhD, Chief Science Officer, meQuilibrium; and Melissa Real , Director Americas Benefits, Qualcomm.

"Organizations and their HR leaders are striving to navigate the new world of work, and employee resilience has taken on even greater importance," said conference speaker Suzanne McAndrew, Global Business Leader, Talent, Willis Towers Watson. "We are tasked with supporting the wellbeing of employees who are managing the stress and uncertainty associated with disruption, transformation and rapid change and we must move forward with new models for a new future. I am excited to lead a discussion with foremost employers on these topics."

