WorkForge Joins The Meat Institute

KANSAS CITY, Mo., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkForge, a leading digital workforce development solution, today announced that it has joined the Meat Institute, the nation's oldest and largest trade association representing packers and processors of beef, pork, lamb, veal, turkey, and processed meat products.

WorkForge offers a Learning and Development (L&D) solution that engages the workforce while supporting compliance and quality requirements in the food industry. The platform's innovative solutions are a "one-stop-shop" designed to empower the meat industry with the skills essential for safe and effective job performance.

"We are proud to join forces with the Meat Institute - - the leading voice of the meat and poultry industry in North America," said Nathan Walts, Chief Executive Officer of WorkForge. "As a member of the association, we're thrilled to work alongside industry partners to help educate industry stakeholders and further our shared goals of driving progress and innovation in the meat and poultry industry."

The Meat Institute provides regulatory, scientific, legislative, public relations and educational services to the meat and poultry packing and processing industry.

WorkForge is redefining learning and development in the food manufacturing sector with a distinctive blend of career pathways, custom content, and an advanced Learning Management Platform. This transformative approach empowers employees to engage in eLearning with captivating instructional design, anchored in proven educational best practices, fostering peak performance. With over 850 course options and customized pathways for specific job roles, the company offers a training solution for every employer.

WorkForge is reshaping the landscape of learning and development in the food manufacturing industry. Our comprehensive solution provides a centralized hub for off-the-shelf and customizable content, an advanced Learning Management System (LMS), and expert consulting services. WorkForge creates bespoke learning experiences where employees can access tailored training at their convenience, promoting universal learning across diverse environments and devices. Rooted in educational best practices, our content is available in over 50 languages, delivered in written, spoken, and visual formats.

WorkForge doesn't just focus on compliance training; we prioritize competency development to address critical issues like an aging workforce, skills shortages, and technological advancements. By fostering critical thinking and enhancing workplace satisfaction, we drive peak performance throughout the entire workforce. For more information, please visit: www.workforge.com.

