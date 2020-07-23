Workfront Appoints Paige Erickson as New EMEA Managing Director

With more than 30 years of experience building and leading high-performing global teams, Erickson joined Workfront in 2016 as Senior Vice President for Business Development and has been responsible for establishing the Workfront Partner Network , an ecosystem of global systems integrators, regional alliance partners, and strategic technology partners committed to the future of enterprise work management.

Prior to joining Workfront, Erickson was Vice President, Partner Strategy and Operations at Sage Software, where she led the North American partner team. She also held executive leadership roles at Billtrust and CA Technologies, as well as sales leadership roles at BMC Software and IBM.

"Paige is a trusted and highly respected member of the executive team at Workfront. Her proven track record in sales leadership and business development along with her ability to galvanise cross-functional teams made her the first choice to lead our EMEA business," said Workfront CEO Alex Shootman . "We are excited to see Paige and the talented team in EMEA drive Workfront's continued global growth and leadership in enterprise work management."

"EMEA is a strategic area for Workfront with many of the world's largest companies based in the region. I relish the opportunity to serve these organizations as they transform work, especially in this extraordinary time when agility and relentless prioritisation have become fundamental criteria for business success," said Paige Erickson, Managing Director, EMEA and Head of Global Business Development. "I continue to be committed to driving Workfront's expanding partner ecosystem, which accelerates our ability to grow and helps our customers succeed and thrive worldwide."

Erickson is relocating to the UK from Houston, Texas and will be based in Workfront's EMEA headquarters in Basingstoke, UK.

