Workfront Chief Product and Technology Officer Steven ZoBell Recognized by Utah Business Magazine as ‘CXO of the Year’

"Steve is a vital member of our executive leadership team and is well-deserving of being included in this elite category of executives," said Alex Shootman, CEO of Workfront. "Since joining Workfront in 2014, Steve has orchestrated the development and delivery of the Workfront product suite and executed on a robust integration strategy — which enabled Workfront to grow its revenue and achieve record-high customer retention. Because customer retention and growth are key elements to any business, Steve has fostered strong internal relationships with our customer experience and support teams and is an active leader in our Customer Advisory Board. By speaking with hundreds of customers each year, Steve is able to understand customer's needs and build a product that enables enterprise organizations to do better work and deliver results faster than ever before."

In addition to building a great product and maintaining strong relationships, Steve's contagious energy and passion, along with his intense desire to succeed, make him an excellent leader. Steve is very invested in his team's short and long-term success and is always looking for ways to personally provide both leadership and skill development training. On a daily basis, Steve models urgency and accountability, and is not afraid to make tough decisions and course correct when needed. His humility and servant leadership style act to create a cohesive and high-performing team.

About Workfront

Workfront is the first modern work management platform that connects enterprise work, collaboration, and digital content into an Operational System of Record (OSR). Workfront has helped thousands of companies successfully transform their businesses into modern enterprises that increase revenue, improve customer experiences, and eliminate cost, including Cisco Systems, Comcast, Fender Musical Instruments Corporation, Fossil Group, and Trek. To learn more about how Workfront makes work matter, visit www.workfront.com.

Contact: Shelbi Gomez

shelbigomez@workfront.com

801-477-9813

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/workfront-chief-product-and-technology-officer-steven-zobell-recognized-by-utah-business-magazine-as-cxo-of-the-year-300666238.html

SOURCE Workfront

Related Links

https://www.workfront.com

