Workfront Lands 11th Consecutive Utah Fast 50 Ranking for Growth

SILICON SLOPES, Utah., Aug. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Workfront ®, the first modern work management application platform for the enterprise, announced that its continued growth landed it a spot on the Utah Business Fast 50 for the eleventh consecutive year – more times than any other company on this year's list.

Utah Business names the 50 fastest growing companies in the state of Utah every year. Companies are evaluated based on five years of compound annual growth and revenue generation.

"Last year, Workfront achieved record revenues and surpassed 3,000 customers and 1,000 employees — all focused on helping people work better, faster, and smarter through our work management application platform," said Alex Shootman, CEO of Workfront. "One of the biggest growth drivers is our obsession over our customers. A ranking on Utah Fast 50 reminds us of the appreciation we have for our customers, as well as our employees, whose passion and dedication create a unique culture that is the foundation to our success."

Workfront is the first enterprise application platform for knowledge workers, helping people get their best work done by automating projects and processes, managing content, and providing company-wide collaboration in a single system of record. Workfront has achieved growth in large enterprise customers of more than 155 percent over the past three years. Workfront customers now include 50 of the Fortune 100 companies and all of Inc. Magazine's Top 10 most valuable brands.

About Workfront

Workfront is a modern work management application platform that helps people do their best work so companies can thrive in a digital world. Workfront is built for people, effortlessly connecting teams and easily integrating into existing applications and systems. The ability to see, measure, and analyze critical factors such as resources, outcomes, and priorities keeps everyone on the same page, with a clear understanding of why their work matters. Workfront has helped thousands of companies successfully transform their businesses into modern enterprises that increase revenue, improve customer experiences, and reduce cost, including BT, Cisco Systems, Comcast, Fender Musical Instruments Corporation, Fossil Group, TSB, and Trek. To learn more about how Workfront can help your team thrive, visit www.workfront.com.

