Workfront Leap 2019 Conference Draws Largest Gathering of Leading Global Enterprises Shaping the Future of Modern Work Management

DALLAS, May 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Workfront ®, the first work management application platform for the enterprise, today announced that more than 2,000 work management leaders are attending the Workfront Leap 2019 Conference this week in Dallas, TX. The conference will highlight stories of leaders who are transforming their companies and their industries through modern work management, as well as Workfront's newest application, platform, and technology innovations.

Workfront's Leap 2019 Conference features nearly 200 sessions, along with networking events, demonstrations, and workshops. Workfront Leap is the place to learn from actual modern work management leaders, with nearly half of the sessions led by Workfront customers.

This year's Leap 2019 Conference guest keynotes are New York Times best-selling authors:

Keith Ferrazzi is a New York Times #1 best-selling author of Who's Got Your Back and Never Eat Alone , and he contributes to Harvard Business Review , Forbes , Fortune and other leading publications. He will be speaking about the future of work being fluid, agile, and radically interdependent.

is #1 best-selling author of and , and he contributes to , , and other leading publications. He will be speaking about the future of work being fluid, agile, and radically interdependent. Daniel Pink will be highlighting the topic in his most recent book, When: The Scientific Secrets of Perfect Timing.

Leading Brands Choose Workfront

Workfront is the modern work management application platform for leading companies across a range of industries, such as higher education, healthcare, retail, finance, government, sports and recreation, and agencies. Customers from companies including BT, Cisco Systems, Comcast, Fender Musical Instruments Corporation, Fossil Group, TSB, and Trek rely on Workfront to help them do their best work.

Comments on the News

"Workfront customers are pioneering and shaping the future of modern work management," said Sue Fellows, chief customer officer of Workfront. "We are honored to bring this community of modern work leaders together once a year to learn from their accomplishments. Workfront customers continue to be at the forefront of innovation and shape the way the next generation of leaders will manage work in the future."

For additional information about the Workfront Leap 2019 Conference, visit www.workfront.com/leap.

About Workfront

Workfront is a modern work management application platform that helps people do their best work so companies can thrive in a digital world. Workfront is built for people, effortlessly connecting teams and easily integrating into existing applications and systems. The ability to see, measure, and analyze critical factors such as resources, outcomes, and priorities keeps everyone on the same page, with a clear understanding of why their work matters. Workfront has helped thousands of companies successfully transform their businesses into modern enterprises that increase revenue, improve customer experiences, and reduce cost, including BT, Cisco Systems, Comcast, Fender Musical Instruments Corporation, Fossil Group, TSB, and Trek. To learn more about how Workfront can help your team thrive, visit www.workfront.com.

