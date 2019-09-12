Workfront Named to 2019 Forbes Cloud 100; Continues Growth and Leadership in Modern Work Management

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Sept. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Workfront ®, the first modern work management application platform for the enterprise, announced that its continued growth and industry leadership has landed it a spot on the 2019 Forbes Cloud 100 for the fourth consecutive year.

Workfront is the first enterprise application platform for knowledge workers, helping people get their best work done by automating projects and processes, managing content, and providing companywide collaboration in a single system of record.

Workfront customers now include 50 of the Fortune 100 companies and all of Inc. Magazine's Top 10 Most Valuable Brands. Workfront has achieved growth in large enterprise customers of more than 155 percent over the past three years.

"Workfront continues to grow and thrive through our commitment to helping people at companies around the world get their best work done," said Alex Shootman, CEO of Workfront. "Today, more than 3,000 global organizations trust Workfront to connect their teams, orchestrate work, and support collaboration across the enterprise. While each of us at Workfront is proud to be recognized on the Cloud 100 again, our obsession remains helping people do their best work, and helping enterprises thrive in the digital economy."

"For four years now, we have ranked the best and brightest emerging companies in the cloud sector," said Alex Konrad, Forbes editor of The Cloud 100. "With so many businesses growing fast in the cloud, from cybersecurity and marketing to data analytics and storage, it's harder than ever to make the Cloud 100 list but with more elite company if you do. Congratulations to each of the 2019 Cloud 100 honorees and the 20 Rising Stars honorees poised to join their ranks."

The Forbes Cloud 100 recognizes the world's top private companies leading the cloud technology revolution. With advancements in software, cloud security, and platform development, these organizations are defining the future across industries and sectors. The Forbes evaluation process involved four factors: market leadership, estimated valuation, operating metrics, and people & culture.

