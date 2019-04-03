Workfront Named to the 5-Star CRN 2019 Partner Program Guide

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, April 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Workfront®, the first modern work management application platform, today announced that CRN ® , a brand of The Channel Company, awarded Workfront a 5-Star rating in its 2019 Partner Program Guide. This annual guide identifies the strongest and most successful partner programs in the channel today, offered by the top technology suppliers for IT products and services. The 5-Star rating recognizes an elite subset of companies that offer solution providers the best partnering elements in their channel programs.

The Workfront Partner Network program officially launched in April 2017 to create an ecosystem of partners who help the world's largest enterprises deploy a modern work management platform. Highlights of the Workfront Partner Network to date include:

Partner Solutions: Partners provide a broad range of strategic consulting offerings, tailored solution design, and implementation and integration services in support of Workfront's modern work management application platform. Workfront partners have domain experience across multiple Workfront use cases including marketing operations, risk and compliance, professional services, and IT project management office.

Workfront works with more than twenty-five regional system integration and consulting partners and five of the top ten market-leading global systems integrators. Partners such as LeapPoint, CapabilitySource, Bluprint, Ensemble, IO Integration, and WNDYR have built practices based on Workfront. Partnerships with top strategic technology providers and independent software vendors such as Allocadia and TempusResource by Prosymmetry help customers to seamlessly integrate work processes across their technology stack. For a complete list of Workfront partners, visit www.workfront.com/partners/solutions. Partner Results: In 2018 Workfront partners achieved double-digit year-over-year growth and were instrumental in many of Workfront's largest enterprise deals.

"Workfront's expanding partner ecosystem accelerates our ability to grow and help the world's largest companies achieve their objectives for workplace performance and digital transformation," said Paige Erickson, SVP of Business Development at Workfront. "Partners help Workfront serve many of the largest global companies — from a major drink brand to one of the largest entertainment providers to the largest social network in the world. Workfront's partners play a critical role in providing value to our mutual customers and helping them do their best work."

"Leveraging Workfront, we have been able to provide exceptional advantage to our clients," said Glenn Coward, president and CEO at CapabilitySource. "By combining Workfront with other integrated systems we achieve operational transformations that go far beyond our clients' initial needs. Workfront is the golden arrow in our solutions quiver."

For more information on the Workfront partner network, or to become a partner, please visit http://www.workfront.com/partners.

About Workfront

Workfront is a modern work management application platform that helps people do their best work so companies can thrive in a digital world. Workfront is built for people, effortlessly connecting teams and easily integrating into existing applications and systems. The ability to see, measure, and analyze critical factors such as resources, outcomes, and priorities keeps everyone on the same page, with a clear understanding of why their work matters. Workfront has helped thousands of companies successfully transform their businesses into modern enterprises that increase revenue, improve customer experiences, and reduce cost, including BT, Cisco Systems, Comcast, Fender Musical Instruments Corporation, Fossil Group, TSB, and Trek. To learn more about how Workfront can help your team thrive, visit www.workfront.com.

