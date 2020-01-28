Workfront Now Available on Google Cloud

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Workfront®, the work management application platform for the enterprise, today announced that it is expanding its partnership with Google Cloud and launching Workfront on Google Cloud. Workfront on Google Cloud is available immediately.

Workfront continues to optimize for the enterprise by offering flexible options for larger companies to access the benefits of Workfront's modern work management application platform, however and wherever they work.

"Google Cloud is increasingly the choice for large, global enterprises," said Alex Shootman, chief executive officer for Workfront. "In fact G Suite is becoming a magnet for productivity and collaboration. This partnership accelerates our joint clients' ability to reap the rewards of helping people do their best work. We are pleased to grow our relationship with Google Cloud and work closely with them on this and other work management initiatives."

"Increasingly, customers are interested in bringing their enterprise workloads and applications, like Workfront, to Google Cloud," said Manvinder Singh, Director, Partnerships at Google Cloud. "Many organizations today rely on Workfront for important workflows and work management, so we are delighted that customers will now be able to run Workfront in their existing Google Cloud environments."

This past spring , Workfront also announced that it is working with Google Cloud to connect G Suite productivity applications with Workfront's work management platform, enabling people to manage resources, projects, content, and collaboration directly from G Suite. With the new G Suite add-on, Workfront is bringing productivity and work management platforms together to support successful digital transformation across the enterprise.

For more information visit https://www.workfront.com/integrations/g-suite.

About Workfront

Workfront is a work management application platform for the enterprise that helps people do their best work so companies can thrive in a digital world. Workfront is built for people, effortlessly connecting teams and easily integrating into existing applications and systems. The ability to see, measure, and analyze critical factors such as resources, outcomes, and priorities keeps everyone on the same page, with a clear understanding of why their work matters. Workfront has helped thousands of companies successfully transform their businesses into modern enterprises that increase revenue, improve customer experiences, and reduce cost, including BT, Cisco Systems, Comcast, Fender Musical Instruments Corporation, Fossil Group, TSB, and Trek. To learn more about how Workfront can help your team thrive, visit www.workfront.com.

