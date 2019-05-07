Workfront Partners with Google Cloud to bring Modern Work Management to G Suite

Workfront demonstrated the new add-on today at the company's LEAP 2019 user conference in Dallas, Texas. With the Workfront add-on for G Suite, workers can:

Manage Workfront projects, such as specific tasks, collaboration, and details directly from all G Suite apps including Gmail, Google Calendar, and Google Drive.

Convert emails in Gmail into Workfront tasks, associate them with projects, assign work, or add attachments directly from Gmail.

Instantly view project details linked to a Workfront notification email and take actions in the Workfront add-on, such as the review and approval of digital content or updating a project status.

The Workfront G Suite add-on will be in beta release starting late Q2 2019, with general availability planned Q3 2019.

"Workfront's mission is to help people do their best work, so we are constantly looking for ways to manage work that blend easily into the tools and applications people use everyday," said Steve ZoBell, chief product and technology officer for Workfront. "Connecting Workfront to G Suite represents an intersection of modern work management and modern productivity applications, helping people orchestrate and accelerate complex processes as a simple, natural extension of their daily activity."

About Workfront

Workfront is a modern work management application platform that helps people do their best work so companies can thrive in a digital world. Workfront is built for people, effortlessly connecting teams and easily integrating into existing applications and systems. The ability to see, measure, and analyze critical factors such as resources, outcomes, and priorities keeps everyone on the same page, with a clear understanding of why their work matters. Workfront has helped thousands of companies successfully transform their businesses into modern enterprises that increase revenue, improve customer experiences, and reduce cost, including BT, Cisco Systems, Comcast, Fender Musical Instruments Corporation, Fossil Group, TSB, and Trek. To learn more about how Workfront can help your team thrive, visit www.workfront.com.

