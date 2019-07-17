Workfront Recognized as a Visionary in the Gartner 2019 Magic Quadrant for Project and Portfolio Management

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Workfront ®, the first work management application platform for the enterprise, today announced that the company has been positioned by Gartner, Inc. in the Visionaries Quadrant of the Gartner Inc., 2019 Magic Quadrant for Project and Portfolio Management, Worldwide1.

According to Gartner, Workfront is positioned highest for its ability to execute in the Visionaries Quadrant. Gartner states, "Continuous delivery is driving more PPM leaders to connect aligned strategic business investments with diversified, changing delivery focused on time to value. This Magic Quadrant evaluates PPM providers offering technology to support these endeavors."

Workfront knows that PPM technology is evolving — and needs to evolve. More than 3,000 global enterprise organizations turn to Workfront to help them transform their business and to accelerate success by optimizing, connecting, and adapting the way they work to be more modern.

"We believe Workfront's powerful, extensible work management platform is built for people across an enterprise, while also connecting the enterprise and giving leaders the visibility and control they require, all in a single modern work management product," said Steven ZoBell, chief product and technology officer for Workfront. "We think Workfront is the only solution that is designed to help people get their best work done and help enterprises thrive in a digital world. We know that the changing nature of work demands a focus on products, experiences, and outcomes instead of activity."

To learn more why we think Workfront is a Visionary in modern work management, visit www.workfront.com.

1 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Project and Portfolio Management, Worldwide, by Daniel Stang, Mbula Schoen, Anthony Henderson, May 21, 2019

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, express or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

Workfront is a modern work management application platform that helps people do their best work so companies can thrive in a digital world. Workfront is built for people, effortlessly connecting teams and easily integrating into existing applications and systems. The ability to see, measure, and analyze critical factors such as resources, outcomes, and priorities keeps everyone on the same page, with a clear understanding of why their work matters. Workfront has helped thousands of companies successfully transform their businesses into modern enterprises that increase revenue, improve customer experiences, and reduce cost, including BT, Cisco Systems, Comcast, Fender Musical Instruments Corporation, Fossil Group, TSB, and Trek. To learn more about how Workfront can help your team thrive, visit www.workfront.com.

