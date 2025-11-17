WorkFusion and Allied Engineering Group Forge Strategic Partnership to Expand AI Agent Adoption Across the Middle East and Africa

Partnership leverages local expertise to satisfy need for AI tools for financial crime compliance throughout the region

NEW YORK, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkFusion, the market standard for AI Agents for financial crime compliance (FCC), today announced a strategic partnership with Allied Engineering Group (AEG), a leading provider of banking technology with operations across the Middle East, GCC, Africa, Turkey, Cyprus and Greece.

Through this collaboration, AEG will serve as a reseller of WorkFusion's AI agents, including its flagship Evelyn, Tara and Evan offerings —enabling banks and financial institutions across the region to significantly reduce false positives in sanction screening, enhance accuracy in payments filtering, and accelerate compliance operations.

AEG has built a long-standing track record as a trusted technology partner for banks across the region, delivering mission-critical solutions and long-term support. AEG's strong market footprint—combined with its experience in sanction screening, AML systems, payments platforms, and SWIFT operations—positions the company as an ideal partner to introduce WorkFusion's AI-driven FCC solutions to a rapidly growing market.

"We are proud to partner with WorkFusion to bring the next generation of AI Agents to our clients across the region," said Dr. Mohamed Sadek, CEO of Allied Engineering Group (AEG). "WorkFusion's solutions align perfectly with the needs of our banking customers, who are looking for highly accurate, scalable, and field-proven technologies to reduce false positives and improve compliance operations. This partnership will allow us to offer them a powerful, intelligent, and future-ready solution."

He continued , "AEG understands the operational pressures banks face and the urgent need for automation that does not compromise accuracy or regulatory integrity. WorkFusion's AI Agents fit seamlessly within our mission of delivering secure, innovative, and mission-critical financial technology. We look forward to accelerating AI adoption and empowering banks with tools that significantly reduce operational workloads and enhance their compliance posture."

"AEG's technical expertise and regional reach make them an ideal partner to scale AI Agents for FCC/AML across new markets," said Rob Minaglia, SVP of Alliances and Partners at WorkFusion. "Their customers are actively seeking AI tools which deliver real impact for operations while improving risk management. AEG recognized that WorkFusion's agents are both widely proven and uniquely positioned to meet that need."

WorkFusion's pre-built AI Agents automate the most labor-intensive aspects of financial crime compliance. Evelyn accelerates name sanctions and PEP alert review by intelligently triaging false positives, while Tara streamlines payments screening by automating entity recognition and real-time decisioning, and Evan reviews and dispositions adverse media. Each AI Agent is trained with up to five years of experience right out of the box and integrate seamlessly with screening tools to accurately review and disposition false positive alerts at superhuman speed, allowing compliance teams to identify potential risk faster and with greater accuracy.

The company also offers "Level 2" AI Agents such as Edward (EDD), Isaac (AML) and Kayla (pKYC) to provide investigative capabilities. Collectively, WorkFusion's agentic AI solutions provide scalable and cost-effective capacity to supplement staff, allowing banks and financial institutions to focus their human talent on higher risk cases.

About AEG (Allied Engineering Group)

Allied Engineering Group (AEG) is a leading regional provider of financial technology solutions, serving banks and financial institutions across the Middle East, GCC, Africa, Cyprus and Greece. For over 30 years, AEG has delivered mission-critical banking systems, including payments and SWIFT solutions, sanction screening platforms, AML and compliance systems, digital transformation services, and managed operational support.

AEG is recognized as one of the largest SWIFT Service Bureaux globally and is trusted for delivering secure, innovative, and scalable technology to support financial institutions' operational and regulatory needs.

About WorkFusion

WorkFusion is a pioneer in AI agents for financial crime compliance (FCC). Its AI Agents are purpose-built workers that augment financial crime compliance operations teams in Level 1 analyst functions for anti-money laundering (AML), adverse media monitoring, sanctions screening alert review, Know Your Customer (KYC), and transaction monitoring investigations (TM). WorkFusion's AI solutions are used at 10 of the top 20 banks and leading financial institutions around the globe to mitigate risk, solve talent challenges, increase workforce capacity, save money, enhance employee and customer experience, and improve compliance posture.

