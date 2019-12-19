Workhorse Appoints Steve Schrader as Chief Financial Officer

CINCINNATI, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WKHS) ("Workhorse"), an American technology company focused on providing sustainable and cost-effective electric-mobility solutions to the transportation sector, has appointed Steve Schrader as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective December 19, 2019.

Schrader joins Workhorse with over sixteen years of CFO experience in public and private companies in industries as different as manufacturing, health care and utilities. He also has had leadership experience in Strategic Planning, M&A, Corporate Finance and Investor Relations.

Prior to his appointment, Schrader was CFO of Fuyao Glass America, a Dayton, OH located subsidiary of a Chinese-owned public company specializing in the manufacture of automobile glass. He was also CFO of Oncology Hematology Care (OHC), the largest oncology practice in the Cincinnati metro area. He started his career working for utilities that are now part of Duke Energy. His last position there was Vice President and CFO of Cinergy's Regulated Business prior to Duke's acquisition in 2006. Schrader holds a B.S. in Finance and Accounting from Ball State and an MBA from Butler University. He also received an Advanced Management Program Certificate from Harvard Business School.

"Steve brings to our organization a long and successful track record of senior leadership experience in both large public and private organizations," said Workhorse CEO Duane Hughes. "His unique and balanced mix of operational skills and corporate finance experience will help guide Workhorse to realize its full growth potential and maximize shareholder value."

Schrader added: "It's a great privilege and honor to be a part of a revolutionary company such as Workhorse, which is clearly at the forefront of the commercial electric delivery vehicle space. I look forward to playing an integral role in helping the company further its mission of changing the way the world works."

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing electric mobility solutions to the transportation sector. As an American original equipment manufacturer, we design and build high performance battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. Workhorse also develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with our vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment. For additional information visit workhorse.com.

