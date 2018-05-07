Workhorse Group Sets First Quarter 2018 Earnings Call for Wednesday, May 9, 2018 at 4:30 p.m. ET

Date: Wednesday, May 9, 2018

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

U.S. dial-in: 1-877-407-0792

International dial-in: 1-201-689-8263

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Liolios Group at 1-949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the Investor Relations section of Workhorse's website.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 23, 2018.

Toll-free replay number: 1-844-512-2921

International replay number: 1-412-317-6671

Replay ID: 13678441

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing electric mobility solutions to the transportation sector. As an American original equipment manufacturer, we design and build high performance battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. We also develop cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with our vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment. For additional information, visit www.workhorse.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Tom Colton

Liolios Group, Inc.

949-574-3860

WKHS@liolios.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/workhorse-group-sets-first-quarter-2018-earnings-call-for-wednesday-may-9-2018-at-430-pm-et-300643729.html

SOURCE Workhorse Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.workhorse.com

