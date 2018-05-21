Workhorse Group Sets May 2018 Financial Conference Schedule

Cowen and Company 46th Annual Technology, Media & Telecom Conference

Thursday, May 31, 2018 at 10:50 a.m. ET

Panel: Next-Gen Transport - Are We Cost Competitive Yet?

The Lotte New York Palace Hotel in New York, NY

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing electric mobility solutions to the transportation sector. As an American original equipment manufacturer, we design and build high performance battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. We also develop cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with our vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment. For additional information, visit www.workhorse.com.

