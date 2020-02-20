Workhorse Group to Unveil New C650 Electric Step Van at NTEA Work Truck Show

The Company's new C 650 and C 1000 step vans will set a new standard in design and efficiency for the last-mile delivery segment with its 650 cubic foot and 1000 cubic foot vehicles both weighing approximately 12,500 lbs. when fully loaded. Through a lightweight, composite, monocoque construction method, Workhorse has significantly decreased their vehicles' curb weights when compared to legacy Company models, while still providing the same cargo volume capacity.

Workhorse C Series vehicles are powered by a modular battery pack system, which provides between 35 kilowatt hours (kWh) when equipped with two battery packs and 70 kWh in its standard four pack configuration, empowering customers to choose the right energy requirement for specific duty cycles. Depending on the size of battery pack installation, range is expected to be between 100 and 150 miles on a single charge, while achieving approximately 53 miles per gallon gasoline equivalent (MPGe). Workhorse also currently has the only patent approved for a delivery-truck-mounted drone system, which has been shown to further increase last mile efficiency.

"A combination of lightweight design, modular battery pack, and a 4-wheel independent suspension system with rear air shocks makes our new C650 unlike any electric vehicle on the market," said Duane Hughes, Workhorse CEO.

Fleet operators and managers are invited to see the new C650 all-electric Step Van at the NTEA Work Truck Show in Booth #941 from March 4-6, 2020. Workhorse representatives will be on-hand to answer questions and present the vehicle.

Fleet managers who would like additional information are directed to contact Pax Lindell at pax.lindell@workhorse.com

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing electric vehicles to the last mile delivery sector. As an American original equipment manufacturer, we design and build high performance battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. Workhorse also develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with our vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment. For additional information visit workhorse.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "estimates," "projects," "intends," "should," "seeks," "future," "continue," or the negative of such terms, or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained herein. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include, but are not limited to: our limited operations and need to expand in the near future to fulfill product orders; risks associated with obtaining orders and executing upon such orders; the ability to protect our intellectual property; the potential lack of market acceptance of our products; potential competition; our inability to retain key members of our management team; our inability to raise additional capital to fund our operations and business plan; our inability to satisfy covenants in our financing agreements; our inability to maintain our listing of our securities on the Nasdaq Capital Market; our inability to satisfy our customer warranty claims; our ability to continue as a going concern; our liquidity and other risks and uncertainties and other factors discussed from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our annual report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC. Workhorse expressly disclaims any obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media Contact:

Mike Dektas

Creative Storm PR

513-266-3590

mike@creativestorm.com

Workhorse Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Tom Colton

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

WKHS@gatewayir.com

SOURCE Workhorse Group Inc.

Related Links

http://www.workhorse.com

