Workhorse Sets September 2020 Financial Conference Schedule

CINCINNATI, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Workhorse Group Inc. (Nasdaq: WKHS) ("Workhorse" or "the Company"), an American technology company focused on providing sustainable and cost-effective drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences during September 2020:

LD Micro 500 Virtual Conference

Presenting on September 3, 2020 at 3:20 PM ET

Webcast: Link

9th Annual Gateway Conference

Participating in EV and Mobility Panel on September 9 at 2:30 PM ET

Presenting on September 9, 2020 at 4:00 PM ET

EV and Mobility Panel: Link

Webcast: Link

5th Annual Colliers Institutional Investor Conference

One-on-one meetings only on September 10, 2020

Cowen 13th Annual Global Transportation & Sustainable Mobility Conference

Presenting on September 11, 2020 at 10:00 AM ET

To schedule a one-on-one meeting, request a conference invitation or receive additional information, please contact Workhorse's investor relations team at 949-574-3860 or [email protected].

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing drone-integrated electric vehicles to the last-mile delivery sector. As an American original equipment manufacturer, we design and build high performance, battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. Workhorse also develops cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with our vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment. For additional information visit workhorse.com.

Media Contact:

Mike Dektas

Creative Storm PR

513-266-3590

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt Glover and Tom Colton

Gateway Investor Relations

949-574-3860

[email protected]

