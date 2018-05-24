Workhorse W-15 Extended Range Electric Pickup Truck Begins Six-City East Coast Tour

The initial five cities the W-15 will make makes stops in are listed below:

May 29 : Greater New Haven Clean Cities Coalition; New Haven, CT

: Greater New Haven Clean Cities Coalition; May 30 : RIPWA Ride and Drive; Warwick, RI

: RIPWA Ride and Drive; May 31 : City of Boston Mass DOT & City of Framingham; Boston, MA

: City of Boston Mass DOT & City of Framingham; June 1 : Green Your Fleet! Workshop; Concord, NH

: Green Your Fleet! Workshop; June 3-5 : Electric Utility Fleet Managers Conference; Williamsburg, VA

The tour will conclude at an event in New York City in late June.

The Workhorse W-15 light duty design is based on the same platform technology used in the Workhorse N-GEN electric delivery van, and is the first plug-in range-extended electric pickup built from the ground up by an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) in America. With an expected 80-mile all-electric range using Panasonic 18650 Li-ion batteries, the battery pack will cover the vast majority of miles driven in a day by fleet operators. If needed, the range extender will activate to continuously charge the batteries, allowing additional unlimited range to complete the day's tasks.

The W-15 will also feature the ability for workers to power equipment directly from the vehicle's batteries, without the vehicle running, which allows a crew to complete their duties without an external power source. With the goal of being the safest pickup truck in America for fleet operators, the W-15's safety features include an extra large front crumple zone and crash mitigation technologies, including automatic braking and lane centering. Once production commences, the W-15 is anticipated to have a $52,500 MSRP.

About Workhorse Group Inc.

Workhorse is a technology company focused on providing sustainable and cost-effective solutions to the commercial transportation sector. As an American original equipment manufacturer, we design and build high performance battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. We also develop cloud-based, real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that are fully integrated with our vehicles and enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. All Workhorse vehicles are designed to make the movement of people and goods more efficient and less harmful to the environment. For additional information visit workhorse.com.

Forward Looking Statement

