WorkHub Partners with Davidson Kempner on Strategic Investment

Investment to Support WorkHub's Continued Growth and Geographic Expansion

HOUSTON and NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WorkHub, a fully vertically-integrated real estate development company focused on flexible small bay industrial properties, today announced it has partnered with Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP ("Davidson Kempner"), a global investment management firm, on a strategic investment. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

The investment will position WorkHub to continue capitalizing on increased demand in the flexible light industrial sector while simultaneously expanding into attractive new markets and opportunities. It will also help strengthen WorkHub's foothold in its home market of Houston, where it has a strong track record of seven successfully developed projects since 2015.

"We are pleased to partner with Davidson Kempner at this important inflection point for WorkHub. We appreciate Davidson Kempner's recognition of our growth story and are excited to partner with the firm to grow our platform nationally," said Roberto Valenzuela, Chief Executive Officer of WorkHub.

Alfredo Amparan, Chief Financial Officer of WorkHub, continued, "Davidson Kempner brings a wealth of sector expertise and relationships that will allow WorkHub to expand our geographic reach to support our members and their different business needs."

WorkHub was founded in 2015 by Mr. Valenzuela and Mr. Amparan. They joined forces to find space for their own businesses and realized that other small and medium-sized companies shared the same need. WorkHub now leverages its in-house capabilities, including construction, development, property management, asset management and leasing functions, to manage developments over the full life cycle. WorkHub provides industrial flex space for small and medium-sized companies by accommodating their growth and expansion needs through reasonably priced and tailor-made solutions.

Baird served as exclusive financial advisor, and Ropes & Gray, LLP provided legal advice to WorkHub. Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP provided legal advice to Davidson Kempner.

About WorkHub

WorkHub is a leading provider of flexible small-bay industrial space solutions designed to meet the ever-changing needs of modern businesses. With a strong emphasis on fostering collaboration and growth, WorkHub offers a wide variety of spaces tailored to support businesses at every stage of their development. Our properties are strategically located in high-demand areas, offering convenient access, state-of-the-art facilities, and a community-driven environment that helps our members grow to the next level. Additional information is available at: www.workhubusa.com .

About Davidson Kempner Capital Management

Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP is a global investment management firm with over 40 years of experience and a focus on fundamental investing with a multi-strategy approach. Davidson Kempner has more than $37 billion in assets under management and over 500 employees across seven offices: New York, Philadelphia, London, Dublin, Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Mumbai. Additional information is available at: www.davidsonkempner.com .

Media Contacts

WorkHub

[email protected]

Davidson Kempner

[email protected]

SOURCE WorkHub