Worki and Tanner Health Partner to Operationalize Scalable AI Workforce and HR Support for Frontline Workers

Tanner Health is deploying Worki's Career Amplifier as the first live expression of an orchestration layer that helps an evolving workforce with AI.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Worki, a healthcare workforce infrastructure company, today announced a partnership with Tanner Health, a nonprofit regional healthcare provider serving west Georgia and east Alabama, to strengthen workforce operations and support employee retention, engagement, career mobility and skills evolution while reducing workforce anxiety with the evolving AI workforce.

Through the partnership, Tanner is deploying Worki's Career Amplifier to deliver personalized career guidance at scale. Career Amplifier conducts AI-enabled intake, drafts session preparation materials and generates follow-up plans the counselor reviews and approves.

The deployment marks the first live expression of Worki's broader vision: AI Workforce Unifying Infrastructure, a connective layer that sits in between existing systems, makes workforce data visible and actionable and creates AI agents around HR and workforce tasks that guide and support frontline worker engagement, efficiency and retention.

Talent data sits across separate HR, learning, scheduling, credentialing and workforce management platforms, making it difficult to view the organization holistically or deliver personalized support at scale. Worki refers to that compounding cost as the fragmentation tax: a hidden, mounting expense that limits workforce visibility, increases administrative burden and makes it difficult to deliver personalized support at scale. Career Amplifier closes the gap with a shared workforce intelligence layer that connects existing data and surfaces internal pathways, especially as nurse turnover continues to average approximately 20% annually.

"We've spent years investing in our people and building programs to support their growth, but scaling that impact has been a challenge," said Jill Anelli, senior vice president and chief human resources officer at Tanner Health. "Worki lets us turn everything we know about our workforce into personalized, real-time guidance and supports our team as the work itself evolves."

Career Amplifier is also designed to support employee evolution as AI changes how work gets done. The platform continuously updates skill profiles, surfaces emerging competencies and connects employees to learning resources and adjacent roles, giving every healthcare worker a credible path to upskill alongside the technology. The design principle is the Conductor model: AI agents work around and beneath the professional rather than in their place.

"Healthcare organizations are sitting on untapped workforce potential — the real challenge is orchestrating it," said Craig Allan Ahrens, chief executive officer and co-founder at Worki. "Career Amplifier shows what AI Workforce Unifying Infrastructure looks like in practice. It makes workforce data visible and actionable; deploys AI agents around HR and workforce tasks that support frontline worker engagement, efficiency and retention; and helps every employee evolve as AI changes how work gets done."

The partnership is also supported by Healthliant Ventures, Tanner Health's venture arm, which recently co-led Worki's pre-seed funding round. Healthliant's investment reflects the imperative for AI infrastructure that addresses workforce challenges without replacing existing systems.

Career Amplifier represents one of several products and capabilities within Worki's broader AI Workforce Unifying Infrastructure platform. In addition to Career Amplifier, Worki's platform includes orchestration, workforce intelligence and AI agent capabilities designed to help healthcare organizations reduce fragmentation, improve HR and workforce operational efficiency and support workforce evolution at scale.

For more information, visit www.worki.ai.

About Worki

Worki is building the connecting AI infrastructure layer for dramatically lowering costs and improving productivity in healthcare workforce and HR operations. The company's AI-native infrastructure sits between the platforms health systems already use, including Workday, UKG, Oracle, ServiceNow, AI point solutions, ATS, LMS and others, unifying workforce and HR data into the connective tissue that provides a context layer powering AI-driven decisions and the development of AI agents around functional roles. Learn more at worki.ai.

About Tanner Health

Tanner Health is a five-hospital non-profit health system providing convenient, personalized health care to communities across west Georgia and east Alabama. Tanner Health physicians and staff provide the latest technology and treatment options to advance the health of its patients. In addition to its regional hospitals and care centers, Tanner operates Tanner Medical Group, one of metro Atlanta's largest multi-specialty physician groups. Learn more at tanner.org.

About Healthliant Ventures

Healthliant Ventures was born out of the idea of Tanner Health being a strategic partner to healthcare startups seeking to validate their products or services, expand their offerings through co-development and market them to other health systems and types of customers. Healthliant Ventures is dedicated to driving innovation, fostering strategic partnerships and transforming the way health care is delivered. Committed to advancing the industry, Healthliant Ventures focuses on developing innovative technologies and driving impactful change across the healthcare landscape. Learn more at healthliant.com.

Contact:

Steve West

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AM Public Relations for Worki

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SOURCE Worki