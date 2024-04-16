Working from the Campsite Increases Despite Return-to-Office Push

PORTLAND, Ore., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Dyrt , the No. 1 app for camping availability, photos and reviews, found that campers worked from the campsite more than ever in 2023. Results published in The Dyrt's 2024 Camping Report presented by The All-New Toyota Tacoma indicate that 28.9% of campers worked while camping last year.

That number is up from 23.8% in 2022 and 2021, despite many workplaces encouraging remote employees to report to the office. The technology has advanced with both devices and internet connectivity to a point where one can work from a campsite with the same capabilities they would have at the office. And once people got a taste of that, they wanted more.

"Work-from-campsite is here to stay," says The Dyrt founder Sarah Smith. "I wasn't surprised to see the portion of campers getting in some work stay level from 2021 to 2022, but to see that the number increased last year is incredible. There are a lot of people out there who aren't too keen on going back to the office but are also tired of working from home. Where better than a campsite?"

The most important necessity for people who want to work from the campsite is solid Wi-Fi. Private campgrounds are plenty aware of this, as 76.6% of them offer Wi-Fi. It's the No. 1 most commonly offered amenity at campgrounds across the country.

"I work while I'm camping because it's the easiest way to make sure that I'm outside camping!" says The Dyrt camper Kevin O. of Oregon. "Typically, there are fewer campers during the workweek, and my career only stipulates the requirement of a decent-enough internet connection. I've worked while camping in winter and summer, and my ideal workday usually involves being able to watch my family have fun while I'm still paying the bills."

Says The Dyrt camper P.J. of Missouri: "I think working bothers me less when camping because I dictate the terms. There's something quite liberating about setting your laptop up on a picnic table and working outside."

