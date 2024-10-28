Working From the Front Row of the LA Clippers' New Home: Globant Opens New Office Inside Intuit Dome

The office, located just 20 steps away from the court, will offer innovative new experiences for clients and will serve as the 10th Globant location in the United States for employees.

With this new space to foster innovation and creativity, Globant underscores the connection between technology and creativity, celebrating its partnership with the LA Clippers.



LOS ANGELES, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Globant (NYSE: GLOB), a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, today celebrates the grand opening of its new office located inside Intuit Dome, home to the LA Clippers in Inglewood, California. As the digital transformation partner of the LA Clippers, Globant connects the digital capabilities that empower the physical experience at the Dome, with a focus on creating seamless connections that power the fan experience.

Just 20 steps away from the LA Clippers' basketball court, the new office will offer a Digital Playground composed of innovative ways to experience technology and amazing arena views.

Globant's Digital Playgrounds are an immersive environment designed for hands-on exploration of how artificial intelligence and cutting-edge technology can deliver tangible, practical solutions for businesses. This space emphasizes real-world applications over lofty promises, allowing visitors to engage with Globant's successful case studies and esteemed partnerships. Visitors will receive an exclusive glimpse into Globant's delivery capabilities, learning about the technology that powers some of the most successful companies and beloved brands in the world.

"This strategic move not only underlines our commitment to innovation and growth but also places us at the heart of a dynamic and inspiring environment," said Nicolás Kaplun, Chief Business Officer for North America at Globant. "Our new space is designed to foster collaboration, creativity, and cutting-edge technological advancements. This location also allows us to further plant roots in the southern California market to increase our client base and attract new talent in the LA area. As we continue to expand our global footprint, this office will serve as a hub for our talented team to innovate and drive forward our vision of transforming industries through innovative, emerging technologies."

In October 2022, Globant and the LA Clippers established a multi-year partnership to help integrate the digital road map for Intuit Dome. As the digital transformation partner of the Clippers, Globant connects the technologies that bring the team's vision for Intuit Dome to life.

Aligned with Globant's goal of bridging cutting-edge technology with creativity, innovation, and business, the opening of this office underscores the company's commitment to being present in environments that enable the delivery of unparalleled customer, guest, and fan experiences.

Globant established its presence in Los Angeles over five years ago with its initial office in Glendale. By launching a new base within the Intuit Dome, Globant is not only expanding its footprint but also reaffirming its position as a leader in the technology sector, strengthening its presence on the West Coast, bringing it closer to clients in the region and continuing to provide innovative solutions.

About Globant

At Globant, we create the digitally-native products that people love. We bridge the gap between businesses and consumers through technology and creativity, leveraging our experience as an AI powerhouse. We dare to digitally transform organizations and strive to delight their customers.

We have more than 29,100 employees and are present in 33 countries across 5 continents, working for companies like Google, Electronic Arts, and Santander, among others.

We were named a Worldwide Leader in AI Services (2023) and a Worldwide Leader in CX Improvement Services (2020) by IDC MarketScape report.

We are the fastest-growing IT brand and the 5th strongest IT brand globally (2024), according to Brand Finance.

We were featured as a business case study at Harvard , MIT , and Stanford .

, , and . We are active members of The Green Software Foundation (GSF) and the Cybersecurity Tech Accord.

