Working Mother Honors Katten as One of the "Best Law Firms for Women"

CHICAGO, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP announced today that the firm earned a spot on the 2019 "Best Law Firms for Women" list by Working Mother magazine. The recognition marks the 12th consecutive year that Katten has received the distinction.

"We're very proud to once again receive this honor," said Katten Chairman Roger P. Furey. "We strive to maintain a positive, supportive workplace that fosters work-life balance without sacrificing productivity while continuing to ensure that the needs of our clients are consistently met."

Working Mother highlighted Katten's inaugural Women's Partner Summit in November, where attendees discussed solutions to common challenges for women, such as identifying dedicated mentors, establishing processes for discussion of pay and promotions, and receiving greater transparency and feedback from leaders.

At the New York meeting, female partners shared their views on issues they deemed important to their professional development, career paths and continued success at Katten. The goal of the firm's Women's Partner Summit aligns with that of Katten's Women's Leadership Forum: advancement and retention of female attorneys through mentoring, networking and career development programs.

"Katten is dedicated to helping women reach their fullest potential," said Laura Keidan Martin, member of Katten's Board of Directors and Executive Committee and national chair of the firm's Women's Leadership Forum. "There is a deep commitment at the firm to support female attorneys, remove any potential hurdles and empower them to reach the next level of their careers."

With a growing membership, the Katten Women's Leadership Forum over the past year invited women attorneys from all Katten offices to a program centered on personal branding and business development. The Women's Leadership Forum also held a virtual, moderated discussion with its mentoring panelists who discussed a range of topics, including advice for associates who aspire to be income partners and how to successfully develop a broad base of contacts and book of business. In addition, the group hosted skill-building, social and networking events throughout the year.

Katten was among 60 firms honored for best practices in recruiting, retaining, promoting and developing women lawyers. The 2019 Working Mother Best Law Firms for Women application included more than 300 questions about attorney demographics at different levels, schedule flexibility, paid time off and parental leaves, and development and retention of women. For the third year, Working Mother collaborated with the ABA Journal as a knowledge partner.

"It's heartening to see the progress women lawyers are making at firms committed to fully utilizing these attorneys' abilities," said Meredith Bodgas, editor-in-chief of Working Mother. "The war for talent is increasing incentives for law firms to invest in retaining women lawyers, which is why we're seeing more women's initiatives and parental-support groups. By highlighting what our top firms are doing, we hope others in the legal community will follow."

Katten is a full-service law firm with nearly 700 attorneys in locations across the United States and in London and Shanghai. Clients seeking sophisticated, high-value legal services turn to Katten for counsel locally, nationally and internationally. The firm's core areas of practice include corporate, financial services, insolvency and restructuring, litigation, real estate, environmental and workplace safety, commercial finance, intellectual property, structured finance and securitization, and trusts and estates. Katten represents public and private companies in numerous industries, including a third of the Fortune 100, as well as a number of government and nonprofit organizations and individuals. For more information, visit www.kattenlaw.com.

