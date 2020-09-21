Working Mother names Sony Electronics as One of the 2020 100 Best Companies

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Working Mother revealed its annual list of the 2020 100 Best Companies today, representing more than 2 million employees in the US. This year's winners are focused on inclusive benefits for families, including gender-neutral parental leave, gradual phase-back after parental leave and accessible, affordable childcare. Sony Electronics Inc. was among the 100 companies that earned a spot on this year's list.

"Our 100 Best Companies are the standard of excellence and continue to pave the way with the work they are doing on behalf of working parents and caregivers in the US," says Subha Barry, president of Working Mother Media. "These companies were well ahead of the curve when it came to supporting their employees during this time of vast change with their family-friendly policies already in place. We celebrate their efforts and applaud them for addressing the needs of this important and ever-growing sector of talent."

Laura Ash, Senior Vice President of Human Resources for Sony Electronics, agreed: "At Sony we truly value our employees first and foremost, and design plans and programs that enable them to feel supported and happy to come to work. We are pleased to again be included in Working Mother's 2020 list of 100 Best Companies based on our leadership in the adoption of programs that promote paternity leave, childcare, flexible schedules and much more."

"At Sony, we believe employees are our best asset and as such we want to ensure that they have the tools and support systems in place that allow them to flourish both at home and at work," says Mike Fasulo, president and COO of Sony Electronics. "We are proud to be named to the Working Mother 2020 list of 100 Best Companies, and know that our continued support of employee-centric programs such as paternity leave, childcare, flexible schedules, comfortable pumping rooms for nursing mothers , educational materials , transport of expressed milk for mothers traveling on business and more allow our working parents the ability to manage their work-life balance effectively."

The top ten companies for 2020 (in alphabetical order) are: AbbVie, Astellas Pharma US, Bank of America, Deloitte, Ernst & Young LLP, Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, IBM, Johnson & Johnson, L'Oréal USA and Unilever.

Key findings from the 2020 100 Best Companies:

The average number of fully-paid weeks of maternity leave by the 100 Best Companies is 11 weeks, compared with an average of four weeks nationally (according to the Society for Human Resource Management).

Companies are continuing to move toward gender-neutral parental leave: Five years ago, 100 percent of the 100 Best had paid maternity leave but few offered gender-neutral leave. Today, almost a quarter offer gender-neutral paid leave.

Companies that made the list for the first time include: AXA XL, Ecolab, Gilead Sciences, Nationwide, State Farm and US Bank.

ABOUT THE METHODOLOGY

The 2020 Working Mother 100 Best Companies application includes more than 400 questions on leave policies, workforce representation, benefits, childcare, advancement programs, flexibility and more. It surveys the availability and usage of these programs, as well as the accountability of the many managers who oversee them. All applicants receive feedback showing how they compare with other applicants; however, the names of applicants that do not make the list are kept confidential. Company profiles and data come from submitted applications and reflect 2019 data.

