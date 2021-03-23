Working on Taxes? There's Still Time to Save with an IRA

Although that can have long-term benefits, to cut your tax bill today you need to contribute to a traditional IRA. Taxpayers must have income—earned from salary, commission, tips or self-employment income, such as from a side job—of at least the amount of their contribution. Workers age 50 and younger can contribute up to $6,000, while those older than 50 can add an additional $1,000 in what's known as a "catch-up contribution."



It's important to note that your deduction can be limited if you or your spouse (if you are filing jointly) have a retirement plan at work. However, if you or your spouse are not covered by another plan, you can deduct the full amount of your contribution. Remember that you should always talk to an investment professional when determining how much to contribute and how it affects your taxes.

"We're committed to banking with a purpose and one of the most effective ways we can do that is helping our members create a more secure future and prepare for retirement," said Valley First Credit Union President & CEO Kathryn Davis. "Funding an IRA and going above and beyond retirement benefits employers offer can be a powerful vehicle in preparing for the future."



For more information about how to contribute to an IRA, consult the IRS website or visit our Valley First Credit Union website.

About Valley First Credit Union

Valley First Credit Union is a $769 million, member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative providing quality financial services to the growing and diverse communities of Calaveras, Fresno, Kings, Madera, Mariposa, Merced, San Joaquin, Stanislaus, Tulare, and Tuolumne Counties. With eight branches throughout the central valley, the credit union is committed to banking with a purpose to better the financial lives of the people and businesses in the communities we call home. For more information, please visit https://www.valleyfirstcu.org/

SOURCE Valley First Credit Union

Related Links

http://www.valleyfirstcu.org

