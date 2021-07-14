Working Solutions Broadens Its Reach Into Emerging Industries With 2 New Board Members

DALLAS, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Working Solutions, an on-demand business process outsourcer of omnichannel CX services, expands its industry expertise and business prowess with the addition of Ben Trowbridge, an award-winning CEO and cybersecurity expert, and Emilie Ray, a healthcare executive, to its board of directors.

"The addition of Ben and Emilie to our board strengthens our company's leadership in cybersecurity and technology innovation," said Kim Houlne, Working Solutions founder and chief executive. "We welcome them as we grow into emerging industries while continuing to build on a quarter century of providing exceptional customer service."

Working Solutions taps into a 150,000+ network of customer service and sales support agents across the United States and Canada. The company's flexible business model enables it to provide wide-ranging customer service—from everyday business to unexpected events to long-range projects.

From Concept to Operations

Most recently, Trowbridge led the creation of EY's Global Cybersecurity as a Service practice, where he established a focused managed services leadership team, employing a quick-response strategy. With this approach, the team went from concept to operational reality in short order. It provided managed threat detection and response, threat exposure management, managed identity access management, and data protection as a service.

Before EY, Trowbridge was the founder and chief executive officer of Alsbridge, a third-party advisor for outsourcing, benchmarking, and telecommunications transformation.

Under his leadership, Alsbridge established a unique range of consulting and subscription services through four strategic acquisitions that drove a 38 percent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over five years. Named an Inc. 500 "Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America," Alsbridge advised clients on more than $155B in outsourcing contracts.

Driving Consumer Markets Strategy

An experienced healthcare executive, Ray has led businesses to achieve growth through scaling operations, launching products and services, and driving results through influence and collaboration. She is the senior vice president and general manager of consumer markets for the medical-surgical business of McKesson.

In this role, Ray is responsible for building a strategy, business case and team for the medical-surgical unit's business-to-business-to-consumer and business-to-consumer operations across several channels, including online retail, omnichannel retail and marketplace sales.

Before her current position, Ray served as president of transformation, pharmacy technology and services, and pharmacy systems and automation for McKesson.

She is on the strategic advisory board of Women in Business Leadership and previously served on boards for Parata Systems, a leading provider of retail pharmacy automation solutions, and Innovation Works, an investor serving growth-focused tech entrepreneurs.

About Working Solutions

With 25 years of success, Working Solutions is a recognized leader in onshore, on-demand contact center solutions. Its remote workforce includes sales, customer care and technical experts—with 150,000+ registered agents in the United States and Canada. They deliver fast-flex business process outsourcing (BPO) services for clients and their customers across diverse industries, such as consumer services, healthcare, e-commerce, travel and hospitality.

