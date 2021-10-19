Working Solutions Donates to Five Nonprofits

DALLAS, Oct. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Working Solutions, a leading on-demand contact center outsourcer, turned 25 this month. As part of the celebration, the company will contribute $5,000 to five nonprofit organizations recommended by Working Solutions agents for a total $25,000.

"Our agents are why we've thrived for the past two-and-a-half decades," said Kim Houlne, company founder and chief executive. "We want to recognize their hard work and support by contributing to the community organizations that mean the most to these agents."