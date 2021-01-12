Working Solutions Fuels Future Growth With Funding From Housatonic Partners

DALLAS, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Working Solutions, a leader in on-demand contact center outsourcing, begins its 25th year in business with a major, long-term investment from Housatonic Partners, a well-respected, private equity firm focused on growth companies.

"Working Solutions has a long history of providing outstanding customer service to its clients' customers across multiple industries," said Housatonic Partners Managing Director Joe Niehaus. "We're excited to partner with the company's management team to build on this legacy of customer success while developing new channels of growth."

The investment comes after a year of strong business performance by Working Solutions as it continues to ensure clients and their customers uninterrupted sales and service support during the coronavirus pandemic.

"This will further fund Working Solutions' tools and technology automation, accelerated by on-demand service trends," said Kim Houlne, founder and chief executive. "It also fuels our rapid expansion into evolving markets and geographies."

Housatonic Partners believes in the Working Solutions virtual model and its professional, onshore network of 150,000+ agents—all working on-demand for the past quarter of a century. The company's flexible-and-scalable customer sales and support operations span the United States and Canada. They deliver continuity in times of unforeseen events, such as the current health crisis, seasonal volume swings and everyday business.

"When COVID-19 sent everyone to a work-from-home environment, we didn't lose a day or even an hour," said Houlne. "This is how we've been working for the past 25 years for clients and their customers—nonstop."

Working Solutions joins other innovative companies in which Housatonic Partners has invested, including but not limited to, LQ Digital, an internet marketing services provider offering digital agency, lead generation, qualification and transfer services, and ServiceSource, an outsourced sales solution focused on maintenance and support services for technology clients.

About Working Solutions

With 25 years of success, Working Solutions is a recognized leader in onshore, on-demand contact center solutions. Its remote workforce includes sales, customer care and technical experts—with more than 150,000 registered agents in the United States and Canada. They deliver fast-flex business process outsourcing (BPO) services for clients and their customers across diverse industries, such as consumer services, healthcare, retail, travel and hospitality. To learn more, please visit WORKINGSOLUTIONS.COM.

About Housatonic Partners

Housatonic Partners is a private equity investment firm founded in 1994, with more than $1.3 billion in capital under management. The firm invests in growing, profitable businesses with highly recurring revenue. Housatonic Partners has backed exceptional management teams in more than 90 small to mid-sized companies over the last 26 years. For more information, please visit HOUSATONICPARTNERS.COM.

