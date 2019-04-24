Working Solutions Poll Reveals the Face and Challenges of a Travel Agent

DALLAS, April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Working Solutions, a leader in on-demand contact center outsourcing, polled nearly 1,000 travel agents in its remote workforce to document their expertise and the challenges they face.

Of the agents surveyed, more than half (56%) had 10+ years of industry experience, coming from travel and hospitality positions.

More corporate travel agents migrated to the virtual, work-from-home environment (44%), with 19% coming from a leisure travel background. More than a third (37%) stated they had equal experience in both realms.

Most Important Skills

When asked about skills for successful customer service, 94% of travel agents cited three areas as most important:

Knowledge of destinations, airlines and hotels

Empathy with travelers, business and leisure

Knowledge of global distribution systems (GDS)

"As travelers use self-service to book reservations, their expectations rise when they have to turn to live agents for help," said Kim Houlne, Working Solutions chief executive. "This means contact center agents today must be even more resourceful and responsive to serve customers well."

For more details about this survey, check out the infographic "The Modern-Day Travel Agent" and the blog post "Working Solutions Survey Shows: Savvy Service Experts Know What Sophisticated Travelers Expect."

Coming up: Look for the next Working Solutions agent survey to be posted in May. It will profile the broader Working Solutions agent population of customer sales and service reps who serve many industries, including consumer services, financial, health care and retail.

About Working Solutions

With 20+ years of success, Working Solutions is a recognized leader in onshore, on-demand contact center solutions. Its remote workforce includes sales, customer care and technical experts, with 110,000+ registered agents in the United States and Canada. It delivers fast-flex business process outsourcing (BPO) services for clients and their customers across diverse industries, such as consumer services, health care, retail, travel, and hospitality.

