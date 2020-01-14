Working Solutions Ranks #5 Again Among FlexJobs' Top 100 Companies With Remote Jobs

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For six years in a row, Working Solutions, a leader in on-demand contact center solutions, continues to be among FlexJobs' Top 100 Companies with Remote Jobs—placing #5 in the 2020 analysis of more than 54,000 businesses in its database. Companies that made this year's list had the most remote-friendly jobs posted there in 2019.

This recognition also marks the fifth straight year that Working Solutions, a woman-owned business, earned a spot in the Top 10 companies named by this expert in the gig-economy workforce.

The Dallas-based, customer-care company—with contact center agents in the United States and Canada—also placed #5 in 2019, #10 in 2018, #7 in 2017 and #9 in 2016 in the rankings. FlexJobs first recognized Working Solutions in 2015.

Kim Houlne, Working Solutions chief executive and founder, welcomed the news, saying: "Industry demand for workforce flexibility is validated time and again by FlexJobs. The virtual business model gives our clients the scalability they need and provides workers the freedom to apply their skills whenever and wherever, a great benefit to both."

The 2020 rankings come at a time when the U.S. is experiencing a nearly 50-year low in unemployment, with companies across many industries competing for qualified help.

According to Sara Sutton, founder and CEO of FlexJobs: "The most notable change we've seen over the past year is not so much the growth in the sheer volume of remote job listings, but the growth in the variety of remote job titles these companies are seeking to hire."

Sutton believes the expanding scope "is ultimately fantastic news for remote job seekers across all career fields and levels."

Ranking high among on-demand providers in the consumer services, travel and healthcare industries, Working Solutions understands client requirements for a fluid workforce, one that ramps up for business cycles or seasonal demands and scales down as needed.

With more than 20 years in contact center outsourcing, Houlne believes independent workers, enabled by mobile technology, are modernizing business. "With its great versatility and responsiveness, there's no denying that on-demand is finding its rightful place, a most productive place, in companies today."

About Working Solutions

With 23 years of success, Working Solutions is a recognized leader in onshore, on-demand contact center solutions. Its remote workforce includes sales, customer care and technical experts—with more than 150,000 registered agents in the United States and Canada. They deliver fast-flex business process outsourcing (BPO) services for clients and their customers across diverse industries, such as consumer services, healthcare, retail, travel and hospitality.

Media Contact:

Springfield Lewis

slewis@workingsol.com

SOURCE Working Solutions

Related Links

https://workingsolutions.com/

