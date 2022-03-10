Working to End Pet Homelessness: PEDIGREE Foundation Kicks Off 2022 Grant Cycle

Since 2008, PEDIGREE Foundation has given nearly $10 million through 5,800 grants, working with organizations that support its mission of ending pet homelessness and helping dogs find their forever homes. Applications for the 2022 grant cycle will be accepted now through May 8, 2022 and can be completed online .

"Working in tandem with our partners and ambassadors throughout the country, PEDIGREE Foundation has been able to help so many dogs in need, but we still have more work to do," said Deb Fair, Executive Director of PEDIGREE Foundation. "Through our research, we found that 62%1 of shelters and rescues report having more pets than they can adopt out. As we keep working to end pet homelessness, we're thrilled to support organizations that are working to increase dog adoption."

Key Focus Areas for 2022

For its 2022 annual grants, PEDIGREE Foundation will be focused exclusively on the following types of programs, which are greatly increasing adoption rates across the animal welfare community:

that support organizations in moving dogs from areas of overpopulation to areas where they're more likely to be adopted. Foster programs that move dogs temporarily into loving homes while they await adoption, with foster parents to care and advocate for them.

that move dogs temporarily into loving homes while they await adoption, with foster parents to care and advocate for them. Behavior programs that help with socialization, training and stress relief so dogs can move beyond behaviors that might hinder their adoption into loving, forever families.

that help with socialization, training and stress relief so dogs can move beyond behaviors that might hinder their adoption into loving, forever families. Matching programs that help increase the likelihood that shelter dogs will bond with their adopters by helping find the best fit for the dogs and potential adopters.

Grants Available in 2022

PEDIGREE Foundation's 2022 grants program includes the following types of grants. Shelters and rescues can apply for all these opportunities now.

Annual Grants – awarded in the fall

DOGS RULE.™ Grants ($100,000) – These two-year grants ( $50,000 per year) will be awarded to fund new, creative and innovative initiatives that not only help their own organizations, but also could serve as best-practice models for other shelters and rescues to help increase dog adoption rates.

These two-year grants ( per year) will be awarded to fund new, creative and innovative initiatives that not only help their own organizations, but also could serve as best-practice models for other shelters and rescues to help increase dog adoption rates. Program Development Grants ( $5,000 – $15,000 ) – These grants will support activities that expand the operational capability of shelters or rescues to improve dog adoption rates. This includes the expansion of existing programs or new programs.

These grants will support activities that expand the operational capability of shelters or rescues to improve dog adoption rates. This includes the expansion of existing programs or new programs. Shelters and rescues can apply for annual grants here.

Disaster Relief Grants

These grants are available year-round to address natural disasters, puppy mill seizures or hoarding situations. They can be applied for all year long through a separate application process, available here.

PEDIGREE Foundation Grants in Action

PEDIGREE Foundation believes that every dog deserves the support needed to find a loving home. Through the yearly grants program, the Foundation has helped shelters and rescues provide that support and change lives. Here are a few recent stories of pups that have been directly affected by the PEDIGREE Foundation grants. For more, visit the Foundation's website:

Artemis – When Artemis was found, she didn't really know how to act around people. She needed socializing, but the rescue that found her didn't have the resources to help. Luckily, they knew Middleburg Humane Foundation, which had recently received a grant from PEDIGREE Foundation and agreed to take her. Middleburg Humane Foundation taught Artemis how to wear a harness and eased her into daily walks and socializing. With their care, the world seemed less scary, and she was adopted into a loving home.

– When Artemis was found, she didn't really know how to act around people. She needed socializing, but the rescue that found her didn't have the resources to help. Luckily, they knew Middleburg Humane Foundation, which had recently received a grant from PEDIGREE Foundation and agreed to take her. Middleburg Humane Foundation taught Artemis how to wear a harness and eased her into daily walks and socializing. With their care, the world seemed less scary, and she was adopted into a loving home. Aspen – Aspen was born in a hoarding situation in Florida . She was put into foster care and, when old enough, a transport program moved her to Providence Animal Center in Pennsylvania to give her a chance to be adopted. She found her forever family in no time but still struggled with being left alone. That's when her owner signed up to foster a dog from a local rescue. Aspen loved and was calmed by having another dog at home.

Those interested in applying for a 2022 grant are invited to join a webinar on Thursday, March 17th at 1:00 PM CDT, where representatives from PEDIGREE Foundation will explain the 2022 grant cycle and share tips on how to write a successful grant submission. We encourage interested applicants to review the online grant applications in advance, and we welcome questions during the webinar. All applicants must have a current 501(c)(3) tax designation status with shelters or rescues operating in the U.S. to submit an application.

To apply for a 2022 grant, learn more about PEDIGREE Foundation or donate to help us find more forever homes for dogs in need, please visit PEDIGREEFoundation.org.

About PEDIGREE Foundation

We believe every dog deserves a loving, forever home. PEDIGREE Foundation is an independent 501(c)(3) non-profit organization working to help end pet homelessness. Nearly 3.1 million dogs end up in shelters and rescues every year, and too many never find a home. The Foundation was established in 2008 by Mars Petcare, maker of PEDIGREE® food for dogs, to help increase dog adoption rates. We've awarded more than 5,800 grants and nearly $10 million to U.S. shelters and rescues that help dogs in need. At PEDIGREE Foundation, we're working toward a day when all dogs are safe, secure, cared for, fed well and loved. See how you can help at PEDIGREEFoundation.org.

About Mars Petcare

Part of Mars, Incorporated, a family-owned business with more than a century of history making diverse products and offering services for people and the pets people love, the 85,000 Associates across 50+ countries in Mars Petcare are dedicated to one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. With 85 years of experience, our portfolio of almost 50 brands serves the health and nutrition needs of the world's pets – including brands PEDIGREE®, WHISKAS®, ROYAL CANIN®, NUTRO™, GREENIES™, SHEBA®, CESAR®, IAMS™ and EUKANUBA™ as well as the WALTHAM Petcare Science Institute which has advanced research in the nutrition and health of pets for over 50 years. Mars Petcare is also a leading veterinary health provider through an international network of over 2,000 pet hospitals and diagnostic services including BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, VCA™, Linnaeus, AniCura and Antech.







1 Mars Petcare State of Pet Homelessness Index, November 2021. Conducted between March 2020 - October 2021. Available: www.endpethomelessness.com

