Working with Partners, Feed the Children Continues Its Response to Areas Hardest Hit by Hurricane Ida

Many of Feed the Children's corporate partners such as Teleperformance and Office Depot have offered their support for affected families. Other long-time corporate partners of the nonprofit, such as Niagara Bottling, Tyson Foods, Starbucks and StarKist have donated product to aid displaced residents.

Feed the Children is working through community partners like Operation Compassion, Reach Out America, Convoy of Hope, Friend Ships Park West, the National Baptist Convention, House of Prayer, Glory Organized Company, Midwest Food Bank Bloomington, and Apostolic Outreach Center to help families in Louisiana, New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.

Those who receive boxes of supplies from Feed the Children can expect items such as:

Bottled water

Shelf-stable food and snacks

Hygiene items

Face masks

Cleaning supplies, such as buckets and bleach

Kid's Disaster Packs (each backpack includes hygiene items, toys, activities and safety items as well as The Comfort Quilt - a coloring book with helpful counseling resources)

With full restoration of power in the most heavily impacted areas of Louisiana not expected until the end of Sept., the need for basic supplies remains tremendous – especially when you consider their loss of important resources for daily living such as food and access to clean water. And, for those already living paycheck to paycheck, the loss will be magnified. In New Orleans alone, more than 23% of residents live below the poverty line, and many of those who rode out Ida said they did it because they had no way to evacuate.

"Hurricane Ida displaced, and exhausted, many children and families," said John Ricketts, Director of Disaster Services at Feed the Children and former chairman of the board for National Voluntary Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD). "Through our work with local community partners on the ground, our intent is to provide families with much-needed supplies to support their clean-up efforts, as well as their hope for the future. We are calling on communities and partners across the U.S to continue to help our neighbors in their time of need."

Disasters such as Hurricane Ida are devastating and can be an emotional time for families as they begin to pick up the pieces. With help from community and corporate partners as well as generous donors, Feed the Children is equipped to continue its efforts to support families affected by the historic storm.

"Our neighbors in the Gulf Coast and the northeast are facing terrible devastation, and they are facing this crisis in the midst of a pandemic," said Gary Sloan, Chief U.S. Operations Officer for Feed the Children. "In critical times like these, Feed the Children is here for those who need a helping hand. Our teams continue to work hard to put recovery supplies in the hands of folks who are hurting right now."

To learn how you can help, visit feedthechildren.org

About Feed the Children

At Feed the Children, we feed hungry kids. We envision a world where no child goes to bed hungry. In the U.S. and internationally, we are dedicated to helping families and communities achieve stable lives and to reducing the need for help tomorrow, while providing food and resources to help them today. We distribute product donations from corporate donors to local community partners, we provide support for teachers and students, and we mobilize resources quickly to aid recovery efforts when natural disasters strike. Internationally, we manage child-focused community development programs in eight countries. We welcome partnerships because we know our work would not be possible without collaborative relationships.

Visit feedthechildren.org

